Giving back in Southern Arizona

- Long Realty’s Lisa Bayless: Long Realty sales pro Lisa Bayless gifted the Oro Valley Police Department a patrol dog. Bayless covered the $15,000 cost for K-9 Risu as well as additional training opportunities for the OVPD’s K-9 unit. Risu is a 1-year-old Belgian Malinois from the Czech Republic, trained in patrol tactics and narcotics detection. He’s been working with the OVPD since December, waiting for another K-9, Bruno, to retire before going on active duty. Risu will share patrol duties with K-9 Justin. A year ago, Bayless gifted another K-9, Diesel, to the OVPD.
- Assistance League of Tucson: Assistance League of Tucson is hosting a children’s book drive as part of its second annual weeklong focus on literacy. Brand new books for children — babies up to 12 years old — may be donated Monday, Feb. 24, through March 2 at Mildred & Dildred, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.; Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway; both Barnes & Noble Tucson locations, as well as Assistance League of Tucson’s Thrift Shop, 1307 N. Alvernon Way. Spanish and bilingual books are also needed. All books will stay in Tucson and are distributed through Assistance League of Tucson’s children’s programs.
Submit items about charitable donations by local businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.