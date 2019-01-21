- Bookmans: Bookmans raised more than $920 in trade value donated by customers to benefit Make Way for Books.
The donation will support the Tucson-based nonprofit’s Blue Book House program, which gets more than 19,000 books into the hands of children each year.
The Blue Book House Project places blue, house-shaped bookshelves stocked with new and gently used books in the waiting rooms of social-service agencies, businesses and medical clinics throughout the Tucson area that primarily serve economically disadvantaged and at-risk children.
- Cummings Plumbing Heating and Cooling: Cummings presented the Arizona’s Children Association with a check for $10,000 during the annual KIIM-FM Penny Pitch. Cummings Plumbing matched the first million pennies that were donated to Penny Pitch. This year’s KIIM-FM Penny Pitch collected 2,707,197 pennies, or $27,071, which is used for clients of Arizona’s Children Association facing crises and emergencies.