Tucson Federal Credit Union: Tucson Federal Credit Union presented three nonprofits with $50,000 on April 14 — the first Mayor-proclaimed TFCU Day. The local nonprofits receiving donations from TFCU were: Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona ($10,000), Youth on Their Own and Job Path ($20,000 each). TFCU employees also continued service into the afternoon, performing acts of kindness throughout Tucson — donating money, time and resources to various businesses and organizations, a news release said. Last year, Mayor Regina Romero proclaimed the second Friday in April as TFCU Day, championing the credit union’s dedication to serving the Tucson community.
Affirm Wealth Advisors: Affirm Wealth Advisors, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC., is hosting a complimentary Shred-A-Thon and pet supply drive benefiting the Big Mutt Network on May 5 from 3- 6 p.m.
People are also reading…
The Shred-A-Thon will take place at Ameriprise Financial, 2484 E. River Road. For the Shred-A-Thon bring paper items to shred, such as old tax documents or other sensitive documents.
For the pet supply drive, Affirm Wealth Advisors will be accepting the following donations: dog food; puppy food; canned dog food; multivitamins; collars in sizes small, medium, large and extra large; harnesses in sizes large and extra large; leashes; dog toys; blankets; size extra large dog beds; puppy pads; crate pads; crate covers; wired dog crates (32 and 42 inches); and 42-inch plastic airline dog crates.
For more information on what to donate or what items can be shredded, contact 623-972-3133 or email affirmwealthadvisors@ampf.com.
Oro Valley: Town of Oro Valley employees took part in an Earth Day beautification event on Friday, April 21, removing invasive species like buffelgrass and Russian Thistle from the newly acquired Vistoso Trails Nature Preserve. This is the second year Town of Oro Valley employees have volunteered to participate in an Earth Day beautification event, a news release said.
Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.