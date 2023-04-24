Tucson Federal Credit Union: Tucson Federal Credit Union presented three nonprofits with $50,000 on April 14 — the first Mayor-proclaimed TFCU Day. The local nonprofits receiving donations from TFCU were: Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona ($10,000), Youth on Their Own and Job Path ($20,000 each). TFCU employees also continued service into the afternoon, performing acts of kindness throughout Tucson — donating money, time and resources to various businesses and organizations, a news release said. Last year, Mayor Regina Romero proclaimed the second Friday in April as TFCU Day, championing the credit union’s dedication to serving the Tucson community.

Affirm Wealth Advisors: Affirm Wealth Advisors, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC., is hosting a complimentary Shred-A-Thon and pet supply drive benefiting the Big Mutt Network on May 5 from 3- 6 p.m.

The Shred-A-Thon will take place at Ameriprise Financial, 2484 E. River Road. For the Shred-A-Thon bring paper items to shred, such as old tax documents or other sensitive documents.

For the pet supply drive, Affirm Wealth Advisors will be accepting the following donations: dog food; puppy food; canned dog food; multivitamins; collars in sizes small, medium, large and extra large; harnesses in sizes large and extra large; leashes; dog toys; blankets; size extra large dog beds; puppy pads; crate pads; crate covers; wired dog crates (32 and 42 inches); and 42-inch plastic airline dog crates.

For more information on what to donate or what items can be shredded, contact 623-972-3133 or email affirmwealthadvisors@ampf.com.