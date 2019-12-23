Giving back in Southern Arizona

- Cox Communications: Cox employees got into the holiday spirit, helping to hang lights ahead of the 2019 Winterhaven Festival of Lights, which runs through Dec. 29.
- Arby’s of Tucson: The company’s nine restaurants throughout the Tucson area partnered with KGUN-TV to serve as a site for the recent Miracle on 31st Street Toy Drive. Arby’s customers donated a 27-foot truckload of toys to be donated to families and children in need. In addition, Arby’s raised $3,000 to buy new toys.
- Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona: JFSA, area synagogues, and community members collected more than 3,600 pounds of food and $512 in donations as part of their annual Project Isaiah food drive benefiting the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Many other donations were collected directly from synagogues, of which there are 16 in Southern Arizona.
Submit items about charitable donations by local businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.