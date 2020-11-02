Giving back in Southern Arizona

Tucson Electric Power: Tucson Electric Power is leveraging a $10,000 donation to Gap Ministries Campus of Hope by asking 24 other organizations or individuals to launch a capital campaign through the TEP Power Club. Members can pledge to donate $10,000 either as a one-time gift, an annual donation of $2,500 for four years, or a monthly partnership of $210 for 48 months. Lovitt & Touche and Re-Bath both joined the effort with TEP, and pledged $10,000 each toward the Campus of Hope. An expiring lease in 2022 has forced Gap to relocate to a new facility. Plans for the facility include a nonprofit collaborative office center, as well as an indoor and outdoor recreation center for children and families in the process of reunification. It will also house Gap’s Community Warehouse, which distributes over $1 million in product to community-serving nonprofits and families in need. The Gap Kitchen, which provides meals to low-income families, will also be able to increase its capacity to serve the community.
Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.
