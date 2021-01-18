Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Fox Tucson Theatre: Fox Tucson Theatre along with Khris Dodge Entertainment, the Greg + Mere show on 94.9 MIX FM, and Musically Fed collaborated on a food drive for those who work behind the scenes in the performing arts industry. Their efforts generated an outpouring of donations of both food and money, allowing the team to provide enough food for over a month to 50 families. Volunteers at the Fox worked for days to pack and distribute bags.
Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation: The city of South Tucson Fire Department received a grant for more than $23,000 from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to purchase eight sets of bunker gear (V-Force coats and pants, and eight pairs of boots). The Firehouse Subs foundation provides resources, equipment, prevention education, training and disaster-relief support to first responders and public safety organizations.
