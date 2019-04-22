- Geico, Caliber Collision: Deborah Martinez-Garibay, a disabled vet, was given a Recycled Ride from Geico and Caliber Collision earlier this month. Geico donated the vehicle to the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program and Caliber Collision volunteered time and labor to refurbish it. Martinez-Garibay was honorably discharged from the Army after serving her last overseas deployment in Afghanistan in 2010. She was nominated to receive the Recycled Ride by Tucson Veterans Serving Veterans for her volunteer work along with PGA HOPE Tucson.
- Crest Insurance: Crest Insurance Group, LLC, donated 100 University of Arizona Women’s basketball WNIT tickets to Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona and Boys & Girls Club of Southern Arizona to help expose young children to women’s sports.
Giving back in Southern Arizona
