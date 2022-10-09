Giving back in Southern Arizona

Dutch Bros: On Sept. 16, Dutch Bros in Tucson donated $1 from every drink sold to Arizona’s Children Association. Since 2011, Dutch Bros has designated one day every year to raise money for local youth organizations. Local operators choose where their donations go to ensure all of the communities benefit directly.

Salad and Go: Salad and Go is partnering with the American Cancer Society for the second year in a row. With October being Breast Cancer Awareness month, Salad and Go locations throughout Arizona are collecting funds through drive-thrus and from online orders now through Oct. 31 to support the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer initiative. Salad and Go will match 10% of all funds raised, up to $5,000. Last year, the brand raised more than $42,000 and is intent on surpassing that amount this year.