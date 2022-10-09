 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIVING BACK IN SOUTHERN ARIZONA

Giving back in Southern Arizona

I Am You 360, which received a $4,000 grant from Cox Communications, works to create employment, mentoring, and development opportunities for youth.

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

Dutch Bros: On Sept. 16, Dutch Bros in Tucson donated $1 from every drink sold to Arizona’s Children Association. Since 2011, Dutch Bros has designated one day every year to raise money for local youth organizations. Local operators choose where their donations go to ensure all of the communities benefit directly.

Salad and Go: Salad and Go is partnering with the American Cancer Society for the second year in a row. With October being Breast Cancer Awareness month, Salad and Go locations throughout Arizona are collecting funds through drive-thrus and from online orders now through Oct. 31 to support the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer initiative. Salad and Go will match 10% of all funds raised, up to $5,000. Last year, the brand raised more than $42,000 and is intent on surpassing that amount this year.

Cox employees: Local employees of Cox Communications have raised $75,000, distributing those funds to 19 nonprofits serving Southern Arizona organizations focused on education, diversity, environment and sustainability programs. Most of the funds come from employee-driven fundraisers and donations by the employees and their families.

Nineteen Pima County and Cochise County area nonprofits received grants totaling $75,000:

  • Anytown Leadership Program, Inc.: $4,000
  • Arizona Association for Foster and Adoptive Parents: $2,500
  • Arizona Burn Foundation: $4,000
  • Arizona Science Center: $4,000
  • Arizona Technology Council Foundation, doing business as SciTech Institute: $5,000
  • Bisbee Science Exploration and Research Center: $4,000
  • Books for Classrooms: $5,000
  • Care 4 the Caregivers: $4,000
  • Earn to Learn: $4,000
  • El Grupo Youth Cycling: $5,000
  • Future for Kids: $2,500
  • Gabriel's Angels: $2,500
  • I Am You 360: $4,000
  • MIKID - Mentally Ill Kids In Distress: $4,000
  • Reid Park Zoological Society: $2,500
  • Southern Arizona Association for the Visually Impaired: $5,000
  • Southern Arizona Book Heroes: $5,000
  • Therapeutic Riding of Tucson Inc.: $4,000
  • Tucson Symphony Society: $4,000

Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.

