Sun Tran/iHeartMedia: Sun Tran partnered with iHeartMedia Tucson for the annual Stuff-the-Bus event benefiting the Salvation Army’s holiday gift distribution program. Tucsonans donated new, unwrapped toys for children ages 0-12 and cash donations.
Cox Communications: Southern Arizona employees of Cox Communications presented Banner Health Foundation with a $10,000 donation to support the Banner Alzheimer’s Institute. The institute works to help find treatments to end Alzheimer’s as soon as possible; to set a national standard of dementia care for patients and family caregivers; and to forge new models of collaboration in biomedical research.