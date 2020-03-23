Giving back in Southern Arizona

- Tucson Federal Credit Union: The credit union has created the new TFCU Gives program. Under the program, TFCU will grant four nonprofits a major gift to help accomplish their missions and further programs for those in need. The first recipient, Intermountain Academy, was awarded $15,000. Intermountain Academy provides programs and support services to children diagnosed with autism, specialized educational needs, and those with emotional or behavioral needs. The funds will be used to purchase technology that students can use at home during the coronavirus
- pandemic.
- Tucson Convention Center: Savor, the Tucson Convention Center’s food and beverage department, donated $700 in perishables to Gospel Rescue Mission. The donation included two cases of potatoes, three cases of liquid eggs and one case of shelled eggs, 7 pounds of provolone cheese, 3 pounds of Swiss cheese and four cases of orange juice. The food was originally designated for events that have had to be canceled due to the coronavirus.
Submit items about charitable donations by local businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.