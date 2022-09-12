Giving back in Southern Arizona

Arizona Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons: The oral surgeons of Arizona Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons announce the launch of their sixth Second Chance program. They changed Chandra McGinty’s life last year, and look forward to improving the quality of life for another local who suffers from poor oral health. The candidate will receive a brand-new permanent set of teeth, a procedure typically costing $50,000, completely for free.

Arizona Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons are seeking deserving locals in need of a smile makeover. The practice is encouraging Tucson, Oro Valley, or Sahuarita residents with multiple missing or failing teeth who cannot afford restorative treatment to apply to the program at azoms.com/secondchance by Sept. 22.

University of Arizona: The Terracon Foundation announced a $50,000 endowment to University of Arizona (UA) to support graduate students with an interest in geotechnical engineering.

Interfaith Community Services: ICS set a goal to collect 10,000 jars of peanut butter in July, and the generous faith community partners and supporters blew past that number and kept on going. The month-long event brought in more than 14,000 jars. These donations, a five- month supply, will free up about $20,000 in Food Bank funds to purchase other food essentials for thousands of Tucson families.