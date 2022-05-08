Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Town of Oro Valley: Town of Oro Valley employees volunteered to roll up their sleeves Friday, April 22, to participate in an Earth Day beautification event, picking up litter and debris along sections of La Cañada Drive and Lambert Lane.

Cox Charities: Cox is awarding Arizona nonprofits, focused on K-12 education, diversity and inclusion and environment/sustainability programs, grants of up to $10,000. This year’s grant cycle is open through May 27. Visit tucne.ws/acfgrants to apply. In 2021, Cox Charities grants went to 113 Arizona nonprofits serving communities in Phoenix and Tucson. Cox Charities funds are raised through employee-driven fundraisers and personal contributions throughout the year, as well as community fundraising partnerships.

Banner - University Medicine: Banner - University Medicine is the official title sponsor for the El Tour de Tucson. The 39th El Tour de Tucson will take place on Nov. 19. As the event sponsor, Banner has named the Pima County Joint Technical Education District the primary beneficiary for El Tour de Tucson fundraising goals. Pima JTED offers tuition-free career and technical education programs to high school students.

Arizona Lottery and Tucson’s Conquistadors Foundation: A sponsorship from the Arizona Lottery helped cover the costs of hundreds of sports physicals and concussion testing held on May 7 for underserved students. During the Banner - University Medicine event, the Tucson’s Conquistadors Foundation also presented the Banner Health Foundation with a $10,000 check to help fund further sports physicals in the Tucson community.

Valle Verde Rotary: Valle Verde Rotary Club gave a $500 grant to the Sahuarita High School JTED auto mechanic program for the purchase of specialized torque wrenches. Valle Verde Rotary is a part of Rotary International, an international service organization whose purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders to provide humanitarian services, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and to advance goodwill and peace.

Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.

