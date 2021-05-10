Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Rotary Club of Marana: The Rotary Club of Marana held a drive-thru community shredding and electronics recycling fundraiser that raised over $2,800 for the club’s humanitarian projects. Over 70 donors participated in the three-hour event. Recent humanitarian projects included the purchase of special air filters for Marana High School special needs classrooms, an adaptive playground for a local elementary school and health and education projects in Mexico and Cameroon.

Women’s Foundation of Southern Arizona: The foundation awarded $10,000 between two Arizona nonprofits from the Harriet Silverman Small Grants Fund. Arivaca Action Center and Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports will each receive $5,000 to support their mission of expanding access to essential services helping women and girls in Southern Arizona. The grant for the Arivaca Action Center will enhance a wellness program targeting Arivaca’s senior population, including funding for a facilitator and equipment. The funding will also support the early learning center, which provides early childhood education for Arivaca families. Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports will use its grant to support the expansion of their Living and Thriving program, which provides educational workshops that help people embrace life with a disability, overcome barriers and advocate for social change; and their growing population of women and girls involved with adaptive sports.