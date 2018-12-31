Habitat for Humanity Tucson received $150,000 from the Wells Fargo Housing Foundation’s Priority Markets Program.

 Wells Fargo Bank
  • Great Clips: Great Clips salons in the Tucson and Phoenix markets raised $14,541 ($1 for every haircut) during their second annual fundraiser for Arizona Helping Hands Toy Drive — an increase from last year’s total of $13,500. In addition, Great Clips will donate 250 free haircuts monthly to children in the foster care program.
  • Wells Fargo Housing Foundation: Habitat for Humanity Tucson received $150,000 to help fund its Minton Court development in the Amphi neighborhood, thanks to the Wells Fargo Housing Foundation’s Priority Markets Program. Minton Court will be a new affordable sub-division in partnership with Literacy Connects located in the Amphi neighborhood, an area with low homeownership rates.
