- Trico Electric: The Trico Electric Cooperative Charitable Trust has awarded a total of $40,000 to 10 nonprofit organizations providing critical services in Southern Arizona. Nonprofits are selected through an application process and reviewed by a seven-person committee made up of Trico employees, employee-members and board members. Receiving a grant for $7,000 was Friends in Deed, located in Green Valley. Receiving grants of $5,000 each were Aviva Children’s Services, Interfaith Community Services and Mikid Mentally Ill Kids in Distress. Receiving grants of $4,000 each were Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson and Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona. Receiving grants of $2,500 each were Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, Marana Unified School District Food & Clothing Bank, Sahuarita Food Bank and United Community Health Center.
- Tanque Verde Swap Meet: T
- his year Tanque Verde Swap Meet will be hosting a Back2School Backpack Give Back event. Backpacks full of school supplies, including pens, pencils, notepads and more will be given to the first 50 families who check in at the Back2School booth located outside of the flea market office on Aug. 3 at 1 p.m. The Tanque Verde Swap Meet is located at 4100 S. Palo Verde Road.
