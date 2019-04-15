Dutch Bros: Dutch Bros Tucson raised more than $1,900 for the Vail School District Foundation, donating $1 from each drink sold during a day-long fundraiser on March 29. The foundation helps pay sports fees for students who might not otherwise be able to participate. The participating Dutch Bros location was at 10105 E. Old Vail Road. “I’m so proud to be part of the Tucson community,” said Jordan Gonsalves, operator of Dutch Bros Tucson. “So many people came out to support the Vail School District Foundation, it was an incredible day.”
Brady: Brady, a janitorial supply, equipment and food service distributor, honored the Autism Society of Southern Arizona as part of its charitable giving campaign “Brady Shines.” Dozens of applications from all Brady territories were submitted applying for funds to benefit education and youth-based organizations with a focus on children with disabilities. In partnership with Saguaro Aquatics’ Sonoran Dolphin Swim Program, funds will provide scholarships for children with autism, in need, to receive swimming lessons.