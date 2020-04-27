Giving back

Tucson Federal Credit Union: Intermountain Centers announced that it has received a $15,000 TFCU Gives Award to purchase new technology to help Intermountain Academy students, all of whom are on the autism spectrum, work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Intermountain Academy offers a positive teaching environment for kids with autism, a school that builds on each child’s strengths and interests. The Intermountain Academy supports 110 students grades K-12 with the provision of measurable academic achievement following an Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) model.
Southwest Gas: Gov.Doug Ducey announced that Southwest Gas has contributed $65,000 to the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund. The fund, established by Ducey, will provide financial support to organizations working to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19, including funding of personal protective equipment (PPE) for front-line medical personnel; supporting nonprofit organizations that help vulnerable Arizonans through food banks, homeless shelters, domestic-violence facilities and other services; and expanding technology access for low-income students to help them transition to online learning.
The Ben and Catherine Ivy Foundation donated $5 million to the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund. Additionally, Michael Bidwill, chairman and president of the Arizona Cardinals, helped kick off the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund with a founding contribution of $1 million, and Arizona Public Service (APS) donated $250,000.
Individuals and organizations interested in supporting the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund can learn more about how to contribute at ArizonaTogether.org. Organizations in need of financial support for programs that are supporting Arizonans during the COVID-19 outbreak can also submit their initial requests on the website.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit and the Dickey Family: Guests can donate sandwiches to first responders in their communities with the new First Responder Relief Packs, which include bundles of five or 10 Pulled Pork Classic Sandwiches. In addition, the Dickey family has pledged to match every sandwich donated to double the efforts to feed first responders.
To participate, guests can go to Dickeys.com and add First Responder Relief Packs to their order. If guests would like to donate more, they can add any number of individual sandwiches to their donation. Then Dickey’s, in partnership with The Dickey Foundation, will carry out the delivery on the guest’s behalf.
