Known as the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards, JDA ranks 57 out of 100 in the US Large Companies list with a 4.3 overall rating
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA Software, Inc., is #jdaproud to announce it has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2020. JDA ranked 57 out of 100 on the US Large list with an overall company rating of 4.3. The Employees’ Choice Awards program, now in its 12th year, is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide feedback on their jobs, work environments and companies on Glassdoor, one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites.
“Being named to Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work in 2020 ranking is a reflection of the spirit our associates are demonstrating with our customers, partners and community at large,” said Nathalie Carruthers, chief associate success officer, JDA. “I couldn’t be prouder of this ranking, personally, as the culture at JDA has never been stronger, never been as far-reaching across borders, oceans, and nations, and to see our 5,000+ global associate base as happy as they are, speaks volumes. Thank you to our associates – this win is by you, and for you.”
JDA’s culture is rooted in its ‘Sonoran Spirit’ defined by grit, resiliency, and a vast, interconnected ecosystem. The Sonoran Spirit encompasses JDA’s unwavering commitment to lifelong learning, collaborating with respect, operating with integrity and always putting people at the center of everything. Further, JDA’s culture centers on its Core Values of Results, Relentless and Teamwork, and a spirit of strength through diversity, proliferated across the company. A commitment to drive relentless learning and innovation for associates to realize their full potential, has contributed to JDA’s consistent growth and profitability while attracting and retaining top talent and driving the highest levels of associate engagement in the company’s history.
“This year marks the shift to a culture-first decade in the workplace, and Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Awards winners are employers that are prioritizing culture, mission and employees at the heart of everything they do. By doing so, their employees have spoken and are recognizing them truly as the Best Places to Work in 2020,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president, chief operating officer and incoming chief executive officer. “In addition to putting culture and mission at the core of how they operate, this year’s winners stand out for promoting transparency with employees, offering career growth opportunities and providing work driven by impact and purpose. Congratulations go to all of the exceptional employers this year who stand out in the eyes of their employees.”
On Glassdoor, current and former employees voluntarily and anonymously share insights and opinions about their work environments by sharing a company review, designed to capture a genuine and authentic inside look at what a specific job may be like at a particular company. When sharing a company review on Glassdoor, employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall, and key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management and work/life balance. In addition, employees are asked to describe the best reasons to work at their companies as well as any downsides.
Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 23, 2018 and October 21, 2019. To be considered for the U.S. large category, a company must have had at least 1,000 or more employees and have received at least 75 ratings across each of the eight workplace attributes from U.S.-based employees during the period of eligibility. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews.
JDA Software provides the leading AI-driven supply chain management (SCM) platform. Our end-to-end solutions span supply chain and retail planning, execution, delivery and workforce management. Our mission is to empower companies to better predict, make and deliver exactly what their customers want – when, where and how they want it. We power free-flowing, connected global commerce - without wasted materials, energy, costs or time – to accelerate economic growth, sustainability and prosperity. JDA delivers a more Autonomous Supply ChainTM for 4,000 of the world’s leading companies including 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods companies and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com
