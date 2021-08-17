Global Nephrology Solutions Expands Leadership Team with Key Hires and Broadens Network with Addition of Four Practices

The expanded leadership team will accelerate the scaling of the company’s best-in-class kidney care delivery platform that puts nephrologists and patients at the center of care. In January 2021, GNS announced a partnership with Audax Private Equity (“Audax”) when the platform included more than 315 providers and 700 employees providing the complete continuum of kidney care across 10 states to over 170,000 patients. The GNS value-based care delivery platform is driven by proprietary, predictive data analytics and clinical workflows underpinned by one of the world’s largest clinical chronic kidney disease (“CKD”) data warehouses that enables nephrologists to deliver better patient outcomes and value-based care. Building on its deep value-based experience with and participation in CMMI ESCO models, on January 1, 2022, GNS will launch CKCC value-based operations in four markets with over 10,000 covered lives, representing over $600 million of medical expense under management.