Global Nephrology Solutions Receives Strategic Growth Investment from Audax Private Equity

Strategic investment unlocks growth opportunities for leading nephrologists to shape the future of care delivery for the 37 million people living with kidney disease in the United States
TEMPE, Ariz. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Nephrology Solutions (“GNS”) announced a strategic growth investment from Audax Private Equity (“Audax”) to help expand the innovative, physician-led model shaping the future of renal care.
GNS is one of the nation’s leading physician-led nephrology organizations focused on the quadruple aim of improving outcomes, reducing the cost-of-care, and enhancing both patient and physician experience. GNS is transforming the kidney care space by leveraging next-generation data analytics, vast industry knowledge and experience, and cost-effective population health initiatives. Audax is a trusted private equity investor with a track record of success that includes over $6 billion in investments in more than 135 platform companies.
The investment comes at a pivotal time of transformation in the delivery of renal care. New models of care and advancements in medicine and technology present the opportunity for progressive nephrology practices to make a positive impact in the lives of the more than 37 million people living with kidney disease in the United States.
“At GNS, we believe that nephrologists are best positioned to be the driving force of positive change in the kidney care space. We are excited to partner with Audax to unlock growth opportunities for like-minded nephrologists across the country,” said Rajiv Poduval, MD, FASN, Chief Executive Officer of Global Nephrology Solutions. “We will continue to engage providers, empower patients, and transform renal care delivery.”
Adam Abramson, Managing Director at Audax, said, “Global Nephrology Solutions has built a strong track record for excellence and has successfully partnered with some of the largest, most well-respected nephrology practices in the U.S. We look forward to supporting GNS as it continues to empower nephrologists with the clinical, operational, and financial expertise needed to improve the quality of life for their patients.”
Global Nephrology Solutions was advised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. in the transaction.
About Global Nephrology Solutions
GNS is one of the nation’s leading physician-led nephrology organization, with more than 300 providers and 500 employees, supporting physicians who provide care across 10 states. The company remains committed to keeping nephrologists independent, relevant, and at the center of patient-care delivery. For more information, visit the Global Nephrology Solutions website at www.globalnephrologysolutions.com.
Contacts
Abby Hanson, 901-258-9874