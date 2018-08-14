PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc., a leading technology-driven third-party

logistics (3PL) solutions provider, today announced it has acquired

SynchOne, LLC, a Greensboro, North Carolina-based freight brokerage and

logistics company. The acquisition demonstrates GlobalTranz’s continued

execution of its strategy to drive market leadership through both strong

organic and acquired growth.

SynchOne is the LTL (less-than-truckload) 3PL solutions business of

Synchrogistics. SynchOne has significant freight management expertise

and best practices that help improve operational excellence. SynchOne’s

ability to build strategic relationships and provide exceptional

customer service makes it a valuable addition to GlobalTranz.

“SynchOne has worked with GlobalTranz as a freight agent for over seven

years. We have leveraged GlobalTranz’s technology to help drive valuable

solutions for our customers,” said Bill Jackson, founder of SynchOne.

“We are excited to make our LTL solutions business part of GlobalTranz

and look forward to helping drive company growth.”

“We are excited to make SynchOne part of GlobalTranz,” said Bob Farrell,

chairman and chief executive officer at GlobalTranz. “The team at

SynchOne has built solutions for their customers that drive operative

and competitive advantages. We look forward to directly continuing their

strong customer service focus and use of deep industry knowledge to

accelerate our company’s growth.”

GlobalTranz announced its 2018

Q2 Earnings on July 25, 2018; reporting record revenue and profit

growth as a result of the company’s market leading ability to implement

technology-driven sophisticated logistics and transportation solutions.

SynchOne is GlobalTranz’s sixth acquisition since January 2017,

expanding its footprint and capabilities with Dallas-based AJR

Transportation, Salt Lake City-based Apex

Logistics Group, Milwaukee-based Global

Freight Source, Minneapolis-based Logistics

Planning Services, and Richmond-based Worthington

Logistics.

About SynchOne

SynchOne is a privately-held, Greensboro-based freight brokerage

solutions provider specializing in LTL shipping. SynchOne provides

shippers of all sizes value-added services and technology that drives

efficiency, reliability and cost savings for their businesses.

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a technology-driven freight brokerage company

specializing in LTL, full truckload, third-party logistics and expedited

shipping services. GlobalTranz is leading the market in innovative

logistics technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement

and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in near real-time.

Leveraging its extensive freight agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged

as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 25,000

shippers. Transport Topics ranked GlobalTranz the 10th

largest freight brokerage firm in the U.S. for 2018.

Contacts

GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc.

Annie Graupner, 612-229-4040

communications@globaltranz.com

