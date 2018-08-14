PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc., a leading technology-driven third-party
logistics (3PL) solutions provider, today announced it has acquired
SynchOne, LLC, a Greensboro, North Carolina-based freight brokerage and
logistics company. The acquisition demonstrates GlobalTranz’s continued
execution of its strategy to drive market leadership through both strong
organic and acquired growth.
SynchOne is the LTL (less-than-truckload) 3PL solutions business of
Synchrogistics. SynchOne has significant freight management expertise
and best practices that help improve operational excellence. SynchOne’s
ability to build strategic relationships and provide exceptional
customer service makes it a valuable addition to GlobalTranz.
“SynchOne has worked with GlobalTranz as a freight agent for over seven
years. We have leveraged GlobalTranz’s technology to help drive valuable
solutions for our customers,” said Bill Jackson, founder of SynchOne.
“We are excited to make our LTL solutions business part of GlobalTranz
and look forward to helping drive company growth.”
“We are excited to make SynchOne part of GlobalTranz,” said Bob Farrell,
chairman and chief executive officer at GlobalTranz. “The team at
SynchOne has built solutions for their customers that drive operative
and competitive advantages. We look forward to directly continuing their
strong customer service focus and use of deep industry knowledge to
accelerate our company’s growth.”
GlobalTranz announced its 2018
Q2 Earnings on July 25, 2018; reporting record revenue and profit
growth as a result of the company’s market leading ability to implement
technology-driven sophisticated logistics and transportation solutions.
SynchOne is GlobalTranz’s sixth acquisition since January 2017,
expanding its footprint and capabilities with Dallas-based AJR
Transportation, Salt Lake City-based Apex
Logistics Group, Milwaukee-based Global
Freight Source, Minneapolis-based Logistics
Planning Services, and Richmond-based Worthington
Logistics.
About SynchOne
SynchOne is a privately-held, Greensboro-based freight brokerage
solutions provider specializing in LTL shipping. SynchOne provides
shippers of all sizes value-added services and technology that drives
efficiency, reliability and cost savings for their businesses.
About GlobalTranz
GlobalTranz is a technology-driven freight brokerage company
specializing in LTL, full truckload, third-party logistics and expedited
shipping services. GlobalTranz is leading the market in innovative
logistics technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement
and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in near real-time.
Leveraging its extensive freight agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged
as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 25,000
shippers. Transport Topics ranked GlobalTranz the 10th
largest freight brokerage firm in the U.S. for 2018.
Contacts
GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc.
Annie Graupner, 612-229-4040