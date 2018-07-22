PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc., a leading technology-driven freight
management solutions provider, today announced its CFO, Renee Krug, will
be participating on a panel at the 2018 McLeod CFO Conference, to be
held on July 24, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Renee Krug, CFO of GlobalTranz, will speak on a panel session titled
“M&A -Takeaways from doing deals” on Tuesday, July 24 at 9:30 a.m. Krug
was selected for the panel based on her significant experience with both
buy-side and sell-side M&A transactions. Krug participated in six M&A
transactions over the last 18 months.
The CFO Conference is organized by McLeod Software, and is designed to
be a robust educational summit with topics ranging from M&A preparation
and integration, financial data analytics and reporting, revenue
recognition and leasing industry standards, effective month-end closing
and asset management.
“GlobalTranz is a market-leader in logistics, and is very active in
mergers and acquisitions,” said Krug. “I am pleased to be sharing our
experiences and viewpoints along with a talented panel of experts.”
Krug recently received the Women in Trucking Association’s Distinguished
Woman in Logistics Award for her leadership, unique contributions to the
logistics industry and overall professional success. Krug’s other recent
notable distinctions include:
CV Magazine CFO
of the Year – Arizona
Finance Monthly CFO
Award
Financial Executives International – Arizona CFO
of the Year Finalist
Phoenix Business Journal, CFO
of the Year Finalist
About GlobalTranz
GlobalTranz is a technology-driven freight brokerage company
specializing in LTL, full truckload, third-party logistics and expedited
shipping services. GlobalTranz is leading the market in innovative
logistics technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement
and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in near real-time.
Leveraging its extensive freight agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged
as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 25,000
shippers. In 2018, Transport Topics ranked GlobalTranz as the 10th
largest freight brokerage firm in the U.S.
