PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc., a leading technology-driven freight

management solutions provider, today announced its CFO, Renee Krug, will

be participating on a panel at the 2018 McLeod CFO Conference, to be

held on July 24, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Renee Krug, CFO of GlobalTranz, will speak on a panel session titled

“M&A -Takeaways from doing deals” on Tuesday, July 24 at 9:30 a.m. Krug

was selected for the panel based on her significant experience with both

buy-side and sell-side M&A transactions. Krug participated in six M&A

transactions over the last 18 months.

The CFO Conference is organized by McLeod Software, and is designed to

be a robust educational summit with topics ranging from M&A preparation

and integration, financial data analytics and reporting, revenue

recognition and leasing industry standards, effective month-end closing

and asset management.

“GlobalTranz is a market-leader in logistics, and is very active in

mergers and acquisitions,” said Krug. “I am pleased to be sharing our

experiences and viewpoints along with a talented panel of experts.”

Krug recently received the Women in Trucking Association’s Distinguished

Woman in Logistics Award for her leadership, unique contributions to the

logistics industry and overall professional success. Krug’s other recent

notable distinctions include:

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a technology-driven freight brokerage company

specializing in LTL, full truckload, third-party logistics and expedited

shipping services. GlobalTranz is leading the market in innovative

logistics technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement

and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in near real-time.

Leveraging its extensive freight agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged

as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 25,000

shippers. In 2018, Transport Topics ranked GlobalTranz as the 10th

largest freight brokerage firm in the U.S.

Contacts

GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc.

Annie Graupner, 612-229-4040

communications@globaltranz.com

