CEO Bob Farrell to Speak at MarketWaves18, CTO Greg Carter at

ThoughtSpot Beyond 2018

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc., a leading technology-driven third-party

logistics (3PL) solutions provider, today announces two speaking

engagements for CEO Bob Farrell and CTO Greg Carter.

Following an exceptional third

quarter where GlobalTranz continued to outpace many of its

competitors in customer expansion, financial growth, and advanced

technology leadership, CEO Bob Farrell will share valuable insights at MarketWaves18

on November 12th in Grapevine, Texas, on the much

anticipated “From Startup to Market Leader” panel. Farrell will provide

attendees with learnings about how GlobalTranz has helped transform the

transportation and logistics industry with its end-to-end logistics

technology and sophisticated transportation solutions. He will discuss

the company’s successful mergers and acquisitions strategy alongside

organic expansion of new and existing customers, as well as provide

insight into current and forward-looking industry and technology trends

impacting the freight market.

“MarketWaves18 provides the opportunity for logistics professionals,

thought leaders and technology visionaries to come together to share

insights on how market developments and technology trends are paving the

future of freight. I’m looking forward to an interactive dialog on best

practices for bringing disruptive technologies to market and scaling a

company from startup to a mature and growing business.”

Farrell joined GlobalTranz in March of 2016. He has a track record of

driving revenue and profit growth by creating competitive and

operational advantages. Since taking on the role of chairman and CEO of

GlobalTranz, Farrell has driven the advancement of the company’s

multi-modal, multi-platform transportation management system and has led

the company through seven acquisitions, most recently acquiring

Chicago-based AFN

Logistics.

CTO Greg Carter will also speak later this month at ThoughtSpot

Beyond 2018 on November 14th in Washington D.C. Carter

will bring his more than 25 years of product development and technology

leadership to conference attendees in a panel titled, “Upgrading the

Customer Experience with Embedded Analytics.” This panel will cover how

big data, machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive

analytics technologies are driving efficiency and service enhancements

for businesses and their customers.

“GlobalTranz was an early proponent of leveraging advanced analytics

technology to help businesses maximize logistics performance and drive

competitive and operative advantages. I look forward to discussing

analytics trends with other technology leaders and how businesses can

capitalize on their most important asset: data.”

Ranked the 10th largest

freight brokerage in the US by Transport Topics and

voted an Inbound Logistics Top

10 3PL for 2018, GlobalTranz is driving strong

growth with 25,000+ customers through technology

innovation, a network of 34,000+ carriers, transformative

M&A, creative products and superior customer service delivered

by the best

people in the industry.

For more information, visit www.globaltranz.com and

follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @globaltranz.

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a technology company providing award-winning cloud-based

multi-modal Transportation Management System (TMS) products and

solutions to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers. GlobalTranz is

leading the logistics software and services market in innovative

technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement and matches

shipper demand and carrier capacity in real-time. Leveraging its

extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a

fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million

product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2018, Transport Topics named

GlobalTranz a Top 10 largest freight brokerage firm in the U.S.

Contacts

GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc.

Annie Graupner

612-229-4040

communications@globaltranz.com

