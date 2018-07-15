PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Speaking on the Mergers and Acquisitions in the Trucking Industry: Law
and Practice panel, GlobalTranz General Counsel Jeff Simmons will share
insights and industry best practices for attendees of the American
Trucking Association’s Forum for Motor Carrier General Counsel.
Though 2017 saw a sharp increase in trucking and transportation industry
mergers and acquisitions, more are predicted for 2018. The session
addresses changes in the law and relevant legal issues to consider.
Simmons will provide attendees with critical legal insights about the
merger and acquisition process. As these transactions can vary greatly
from the sale of a family-owned company to the purchase of a national
leader, Simmons outlines ways to coach clients through the process,
ensure a strong internal team and account for necessary documentation.
“As the trucking and transportation space faces high demand, reducing
and avoiding litigation risk is critical,” says Simmons. “The Forum for
Motor Carrier General Counsel provides the opportunity to come together
with colleagues and other executives and directors to share best
practices for sound legal process. I am looking forward to sharing
strategies and tactics with this prestigious group of professionals.”
After graduating from Georgetown University, Simmons received his law
degree from the University of Arizona. He joined GlobalTranz
after nearly 30 years in private practice. Simmons currently serves as
President-Elect of the Transportation Lawyers Association and is a past
Chairman of the Conference of Freight Counsel. In 2017, Simmons received
First Chair Award for Top General Counsel and has been included in the
2011-2016 editions of Best Lawyers in America.
Each year, the Forum
for Motor Carrier General Counsel assembles panels and seasoned
professionals to address the most pressing legal issues in the field.
Additional panels include Top Workplace Legal Trend and Employment Law
Developments; Cybersecurity: Imposing New Legal Dilemmas; and Effective
vs. Disastrous Depositions: Lessons Learned in the MC Industry. This
year’s forum runs from July 15-18, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya
Resort & Spa.
