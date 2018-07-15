PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Speaking on the Mergers and Acquisitions in the Trucking Industry: Law

and Practice panel, GlobalTranz General Counsel Jeff Simmons will share

insights and industry best practices for attendees of the American

Trucking Association’s Forum for Motor Carrier General Counsel.

Though 2017 saw a sharp increase in trucking and transportation industry

mergers and acquisitions, more are predicted for 2018. The session

addresses changes in the law and relevant legal issues to consider.

Simmons will provide attendees with critical legal insights about the

merger and acquisition process. As these transactions can vary greatly

from the sale of a family-owned company to the purchase of a national

leader, Simmons outlines ways to coach clients through the process,

ensure a strong internal team and account for necessary documentation.

“As the trucking and transportation space faces high demand, reducing

and avoiding litigation risk is critical,” says Simmons. “The Forum for

Motor Carrier General Counsel provides the opportunity to come together

with colleagues and other executives and directors to share best

practices for sound legal process. I am looking forward to sharing

strategies and tactics with this prestigious group of professionals.”

After graduating from Georgetown University, Simmons received his law

degree from the University of Arizona. He joined GlobalTranz

after nearly 30 years in private practice. Simmons currently serves as

President-Elect of the Transportation Lawyers Association and is a past

Chairman of the Conference of Freight Counsel. In 2017, Simmons received

First Chair Award for Top General Counsel and has been included in the

2011-2016 editions of Best Lawyers in America.

Each year, the Forum

for Motor Carrier General Counsel assembles panels and seasoned

professionals to address the most pressing legal issues in the field.

Additional panels include Top Workplace Legal Trend and Employment Law

Developments; Cybersecurity: Imposing New Legal Dilemmas; and Effective

vs. Disastrous Depositions: Lessons Learned in the MC Industry. This

year’s forum runs from July 15-18, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya

Resort & Spa.

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a technology-driven freight brokerage company

specializing in LTL, full truckload, third-party logistics and expedited

shipping services. GlobalTranz is leading the market in innovative

logistics technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement

and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in near real-time.

Leveraging its extensive freight agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged

as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 25,000

shippers. In 2018, GlobalTranz was voted an Inbound Logistics Magazine

Top 10 3PL and Transport Topics ranked GlobalTranz as the 10th largest

freight brokerage firm in the U.S. For more information, visit www.globaltranz.com and

follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @globaltranz.

