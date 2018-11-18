ACE Awards marks seventh consecutive year GlobalTranz has been

shortlisted

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc., a leading technology-driven third-party

logistics (3PL) solutions provider, today announced it was the recipient

of two ACE awards and was ranked 6th Largest Private Company and 7th

Fastest Growing Company by the Phoenix Business Journal at

the 2018 Arizona Corporate Excellence (ACE) Awards on November 15,

2018. This honor marks the seventh consecutive year GlobalTranz has been

recognized.

Following an exceptional third quarter, GlobalTranz continues to outpace

many of its competitors in customer expansion, financial growth and

advanced technology leadership. The company demonstrated its ongoing

strategy to not only grow organically but also through acquisitions,

most recently acquiring Chicago-based AFN

Logistics.

Each year the Phoenix Business Journal compiles the Arizona

Corporate Excellence Awards, which honor the largest private companies

as well as the state's fastest-growing private businesses. The rankings

for the fastest-growing companies are based on a revenue score that

includes a measurement of revenue growth over a two-year period. Now in

its 24th year, the goal of the ACE Awards is to develop an increasing

sense of knowledge sharing and community among private companies —

as they honor the Top 50 and Fastest-Growing 25 private companies

in Arizona.

Delivering consistent growth since its inception in 2003, GlobalTranz

recently announced its 2018

Q3 earnings, reporting record revenues from organic and strategic

growth. The company is on track to generate over $1.6 billion in revenue

in 2018.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Phoenix

Business Journal ACE Awards for our continuing commitment to the

fast-growing technology and transportation sectors in Arizona,” said Bob

Farrell, chairman and CEO of GlobalTranz. “GlobalTranz is helping define

the future of freight and continues to create career opportunities

throughout Arizona. As a growing technology and logistics solutions

company, our people remain the heart of our organization and culture. We

look forward to expanding our active involvement in the Arizona business

community.”

Ranked the 10th

largest freight brokerage in the US by Transport

Topics and voted an Inbound Logistics Top

10 3PL for 2018, GlobalTranz is driving strong

growth with 25,000+ customers through technology

innovation, a network of 34,000+ carriers, transformative

M&A, creative products and superior customer service delivered

by the best

people in the industry.

For more information, visit www.globaltranz.com

and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @globaltranz.

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a technology and solutions company providing

award-winning cloud-based multi-modal Transportation Management System

(TMS) products to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers. GlobalTranz is

leading the logistics products and services market with innovative

software that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement and matches

shipper demand and carrier capacity in real-time. Leveraging its

extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a

fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million

product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2018, Transport Topics named

GlobalTranz a Top 10 largest freight brokerage firm in the U.S.

Contacts

Annie Graupner

612-229-4040

communications@globaltranz.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles