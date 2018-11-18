ACE Awards marks seventh consecutive year GlobalTranz has been
shortlisted
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc., a leading technology-driven third-party
logistics (3PL) solutions provider, today announced it was the recipient
of two ACE awards and was ranked 6th Largest Private Company and 7th
Fastest Growing Company by the Phoenix Business Journal at
the 2018 Arizona Corporate Excellence (ACE) Awards on November 15,
2018. This honor marks the seventh consecutive year GlobalTranz has been
recognized.
Following an exceptional third quarter, GlobalTranz continues to outpace
many of its competitors in customer expansion, financial growth and
advanced technology leadership. The company demonstrated its ongoing
strategy to not only grow organically but also through acquisitions,
most recently acquiring Chicago-based AFN
Logistics.
Each year the Phoenix Business Journal compiles the Arizona
Corporate Excellence Awards, which honor the largest private companies
as well as the state's fastest-growing private businesses. The rankings
for the fastest-growing companies are based on a revenue score that
includes a measurement of revenue growth over a two-year period. Now in
its 24th year, the goal of the ACE Awards is to develop an increasing
sense of knowledge sharing and community among private companies —
as they honor the Top 50 and Fastest-Growing 25 private companies
in Arizona.
Delivering consistent growth since its inception in 2003, GlobalTranz
recently announced its 2018
Q3 earnings, reporting record revenues from organic and strategic
growth. The company is on track to generate over $1.6 billion in revenue
in 2018.
“We are honored to be recognized by the Phoenix
Business Journal ACE Awards for our continuing commitment to the
fast-growing technology and transportation sectors in Arizona,” said Bob
Farrell, chairman and CEO of GlobalTranz. “GlobalTranz is helping define
the future of freight and continues to create career opportunities
throughout Arizona. As a growing technology and logistics solutions
company, our people remain the heart of our organization and culture. We
look forward to expanding our active involvement in the Arizona business
community.”
Ranked the 10th
largest freight brokerage in the US by Transport
Topics and voted an Inbound Logistics Top
10 3PL for 2018, GlobalTranz is driving strong
growth with 25,000+ customers through technology
innovation, a network of 34,000+ carriers, transformative
M&A, creative products and superior customer service delivered
by the best
people in the industry.
About GlobalTranz
GlobalTranz is a technology and solutions company providing
award-winning cloud-based multi-modal Transportation Management System
(TMS) products to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers. GlobalTranz is
leading the logistics products and services market with innovative
software that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement and matches
shipper demand and carrier capacity in real-time. Leveraging its
extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a
fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million
product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2018, Transport Topics named
GlobalTranz a Top 10 largest freight brokerage firm in the U.S.
