PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc., a leading technology-driven third-party
logistics (3PL) solutions provider, today announced that effective
January 1, 2019 it has named Renee Krug as its new CEO and member of the
company’s board of directors. Bob Farrell, GlobalTranz’s current CEO,
was named executive chairman. Krug joined GlobalTranz as CFO in October
of 2014. Additionally, the company announced the promotion of Lara Stell
to CFO.
“Renee has been instrumental in helping drive GlobalTranz’s record
growth and position as a market leading transportation management
solutions and technology company,” said Farrell, chairman and CEO of
GlobalTranz. “She brings tremendous leadership skills, domain knowledge
and multi-discipline experience that will drive GlobalTranz to new
heights in the future.”
Prior to being named CFO of GlobalTranz, Krug was CFO of Clear Channel
Outdoor and VP of finance at Swift Transportation. Earlier in her
career, she held a variety of leadership roles at Honeywell in
technology, operations, sales and Six Sigma process improvement. Since
she joined GlobalTranz, the company has grown revenue 36.1% CAGR and
EBITDA 87.6% CAGR, closed seven
acquisitions and became the 10th
largest freight brokerage in the US by Transport Topics.
“I am excited to be part of the continued evolution of the GlobalTranz
leadership structure,” said Krug, CFO of GlobalTranz. “The collective
and collaborative hard work by everyone in the GlobalTranz community has
positioned the company well for the future. I look forward to building
on our current success and driving new advances in our technology,
providing innovative solutions to our customers, fostering strong
carrier partnerships and providing the best work environment for our
incredible freight agents and employees.”
Stell joined GlobalTranz as VP of finance in October of 2014. Stell
brings to GlobalTranz a diverse background in accounting, finance,
planning and operations. Prior to GlobalTranz, she worked with Krug at
Swift Transportation and Clear Channel Outdoor. Earlier in her career
she was an audit professional at PwC.
“Lara has provided extraordinary leadership in our finance organization
over the last four years,” said Krug. “Her ability to support the
various functions of the company with actionable visibility on
operations and results is unmatched. Lara empowers our management with
the tools they need to maximize growth and create shareholder value.”
“I am honored to be appointed the CFO of GlobalTranz,” said Stell. “I
look forward to working with the team to create ongoing improvements in
planning and financial management that aid strong execution and support
outsized growth both organically and through acquisitions.”
Earlier this year, The Jordan Company, L.P. (TJC) with certain
management acquired 100% of GlobalTranz from Providence Strategic Growth
(PSG), the growth equity affiliate of Providence Equity Partners,
Susquehanna Growth Equity, Volition Capital, Savano Capital Partners,
and other investors to become the company’s new equity partner.
“We are very excited by GlobalTranz’s progress in the short time since
our investment in the company in June 2018,” said Brian Higgins, senior
partner, The Jordan Company. “Critical to our long-term success is the
ongoing build out of talented, empowered management teams. The
promotions of Bob, Renee and Lara will facilitate continued growth in
the business.”
For more information, visit www.globaltranz.com
and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @globaltranz.
About GlobalTranz
GlobalTranz is a technology-driven freight brokerage company
specializing in LTL, full truckload, third-party logistics and expedited
shipping services. GlobalTranz is leading the market in innovative
logistics technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement
and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in near real-time.
Leveraging its extensive freight agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged
as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 25,000
shippers. In 2018, Transport Topics ranked GlobalTranz as the 10th
largest freight brokerage firm in the U.S.
About The Jordan Company, L.P.
TJC (www.thejordancompany.com),
founded in 1982, is a middle-market private equity firm that has managed
funds with original capital commitments in excess of $11 billion since
1987 and a 35-year track record of investing in and contributing to the
growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries including
Industrials, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare and Consumer, and
Telecom, Technology and Utility. The senior investment team has been
investing together for over 20 years and is supported by the Operations
Management Group, which was established in 1988 to initiate and support
operational improvements in portfolio companies. Headquartered in New
York, NY, TJC also has an office in Chicago, IL.
Contacts
MEDIA CONTACT:
Annie Graupner 612-229–4040