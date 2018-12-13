PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc., a leading technology-driven third-party

logistics (3PL) solutions provider, today announced that effective

January 1, 2019 it has named Renee Krug as its new CEO and member of the

company’s board of directors. Bob Farrell, GlobalTranz’s current CEO,

was named executive chairman. Krug joined GlobalTranz as CFO in October

of 2014. Additionally, the company announced the promotion of Lara Stell

to CFO.

“Renee has been instrumental in helping drive GlobalTranz’s record

growth and position as a market leading transportation management

solutions and technology company,” said Farrell, chairman and CEO of

GlobalTranz. “She brings tremendous leadership skills, domain knowledge

and multi-discipline experience that will drive GlobalTranz to new

heights in the future.”

Prior to being named CFO of GlobalTranz, Krug was CFO of Clear Channel

Outdoor and VP of finance at Swift Transportation. Earlier in her

career, she held a variety of leadership roles at Honeywell in

technology, operations, sales and Six Sigma process improvement. Since

she joined GlobalTranz, the company has grown revenue 36.1% CAGR and

EBITDA 87.6% CAGR, closed seven

acquisitions and became the 10th

largest freight brokerage in the US by Transport Topics.

“I am excited to be part of the continued evolution of the GlobalTranz

leadership structure,” said Krug, CFO of GlobalTranz. “The collective

and collaborative hard work by everyone in the GlobalTranz community has

positioned the company well for the future. I look forward to building

on our current success and driving new advances in our technology,

providing innovative solutions to our customers, fostering strong

carrier partnerships and providing the best work environment for our

incredible freight agents and employees.”

Stell joined GlobalTranz as VP of finance in October of 2014. Stell

brings to GlobalTranz a diverse background in accounting, finance,

planning and operations. Prior to GlobalTranz, she worked with Krug at

Swift Transportation and Clear Channel Outdoor. Earlier in her career

she was an audit professional at PwC.

“Lara has provided extraordinary leadership in our finance organization

over the last four years,” said Krug. “Her ability to support the

various functions of the company with actionable visibility on

operations and results is unmatched. Lara empowers our management with

the tools they need to maximize growth and create shareholder value.”

“I am honored to be appointed the CFO of GlobalTranz,” said Stell. “I

look forward to working with the team to create ongoing improvements in

planning and financial management that aid strong execution and support

outsized growth both organically and through acquisitions.”

Earlier this year, The Jordan Company, L.P. (TJC) with certain

management acquired 100% of GlobalTranz from Providence Strategic Growth

(PSG), the growth equity affiliate of Providence Equity Partners,

Susquehanna Growth Equity, Volition Capital, Savano Capital Partners,

and other investors to become the company’s new equity partner.

“We are very excited by GlobalTranz’s progress in the short time since

our investment in the company in June 2018,” said Brian Higgins, senior

partner, The Jordan Company. “Critical to our long-term success is the

ongoing build out of talented, empowered management teams. The

promotions of Bob, Renee and Lara will facilitate continued growth in

the business.”

For more information, visit www.globaltranz.com

and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @globaltranz.

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a technology-driven freight brokerage company

specializing in LTL, full truckload, third-party logistics and expedited

shipping services. GlobalTranz is leading the market in innovative

logistics technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement

and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in near real-time.

Leveraging its extensive freight agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged

as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 25,000

shippers. In 2018, Transport Topics ranked GlobalTranz as the 10th

largest freight brokerage firm in the U.S.

About The Jordan Company, L.P.

TJC (www.thejordancompany.com),

founded in 1982, is a middle-market private equity firm that has managed

funds with original capital commitments in excess of $11 billion since

1987 and a 35-year track record of investing in and contributing to the

growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries including

Industrials, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare and Consumer, and

Telecom, Technology and Utility. The senior investment team has been

investing together for over 20 years and is supported by the Operations

Management Group, which was established in 1988 to initiate and support

operational improvements in portfolio companies. Headquartered in New

York, NY, TJC also has an office in Chicago, IL.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

Annie Graupner 612-229–4040

communications@globaltranz.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles