Revenues increase 58% with a 55% increase in profitability
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc., a leading technology-driven third-party
logistics (3PL) solutions provider, today reported a second quarter
revenue increase of 58 percent and earnings growth of 55 percent year
over year. GlobalTranz is on track to generate over $1 billion in
revenue in 2018 and continues to outpace many of its competitors in
customer expansion, financial growth and advanced technology leadership.
The company’s strong performance is bolstered by ongoing organic growth
with existing and new customers, exceptional performance of
transactional and managed transportation solutions, advanced enterprise
technology, and strategic acquisition strategy.
“I am excited that GlobalTranz has delivered yet another record
quarter,” said Bob Farrell, chairman and CEO. “We are helping our
customers derive competitive and operative advantages through the
implementation of sophisticated logistics and transportation solutions.
Our market-leading technology, full suite of multimodal logistics
solutions and strong relationships with carriers that provide access to
expansive capacity continue to produce growth and profitability that are
outpacing many 3PL providers.”
“Our strong second quarter performance is a result of our dedication to
meeting customers’ evolving needs and helping them make logistics an
integrated and differentiated part of their business,” said Renee Krug,
CFO. “We continue to focus on expanding our relationships with existing
customers and winning new customers with our advanced technology and
full suite of logistics solutions. Our people, processes and technology
are the best in the industry and continue to drive financial
performance.”
Second Quarter Company Highlights
Total revenue gains of 58 percent year over year
Total profitability increase of 55 percent over last year
Monthly revenue exceeded $100 million in June, the first time in
company history
Named among the Top
10 Freight Brokerages in the U.S. by Transport Topics in
April
Voted an Inbound Logistics Top
10 3PL provider for its exceptional service and quality in meeting
the needs of shippers and carriers
Closed new
equity partnership with The Jordan Company, L.P. (TJC)
Continuous advancement of next generation multimodal, multivendor,
multicurrency and fully mobile TMS
technology featuring new data analysis, predictive analytics,
machine learning and actionable reporting capabilities
CFO Renee Krug named 2018
Distinguished Woman in Logistics by Women in Trucking Association
Hosted record
number of attendees at the 2018 Freight Agent Conference
The company’s growth is expected to continue throughout 2018. “We
continue to increase our footprint through our strong freight agent and
direct sales channels,” said Farrell. “Strategic mergers and organic
growth will continue to play a key role in expanding our capabilities
and market share as our annual revenue exceeds $1 billion.”
About GlobalTranz
GlobalTranz is a technology-driven freight brokerage company
specializing in LTL, full truckload, third-party logistics and expedited
shipping services. GlobalTranz is leading the market in innovative
logistics technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement
and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in near real time.
Leveraging its extensive freight agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged
as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 25,000
shippers. Transport Topics ranked GlobalTranz the 10th
largest freight brokerage firm in the U.S. for 2018.
