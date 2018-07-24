Revenues increase 58% with a 55% increase in profitability

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc., a leading technology-driven third-party

logistics (3PL) solutions provider, today reported a second quarter

revenue increase of 58 percent and earnings growth of 55 percent year

over year. GlobalTranz is on track to generate over $1 billion in

revenue in 2018 and continues to outpace many of its competitors in

customer expansion, financial growth and advanced technology leadership.

The company’s strong performance is bolstered by ongoing organic growth

with existing and new customers, exceptional performance of

transactional and managed transportation solutions, advanced enterprise

technology, and strategic acquisition strategy.

“I am excited that GlobalTranz has delivered yet another record

quarter,” said Bob Farrell, chairman and CEO. “We are helping our

customers derive competitive and operative advantages through the

implementation of sophisticated logistics and transportation solutions.

Our market-leading technology, full suite of multimodal logistics

solutions and strong relationships with carriers that provide access to

expansive capacity continue to produce growth and profitability that are

outpacing many 3PL providers.”

“Our strong second quarter performance is a result of our dedication to

meeting customers’ evolving needs and helping them make logistics an

integrated and differentiated part of their business,” said Renee Krug,

CFO. “We continue to focus on expanding our relationships with existing

customers and winning new customers with our advanced technology and

full suite of logistics solutions. Our people, processes and technology

are the best in the industry and continue to drive financial

performance.”

Second Quarter Company Highlights



  • Total revenue gains of 58 percent year over year


  • Total profitability increase of 55 percent over last year


  • Monthly revenue exceeded $100 million in June, the first time in
    company history


  • Named among the Top
    10 Freight Brokerages     in the U.S. by Transport Topics in
    April


  • Voted an Inbound Logistics Top
    10 3PL     provider for its exceptional service and quality in meeting
    the needs of shippers and carriers


  • Closed new
    equity partnership     with The Jordan Company, L.P. (TJC)


  • Continuous advancement of next generation multimodal, multivendor,
    multicurrency and fully mobile TMS
    technology     featuring new data analysis, predictive analytics,
    machine learning and actionable reporting capabilities


  • CFO Renee Krug named 2018
    Distinguished Woman in Logistics     by Women in Trucking Association


  • Hosted record
    number of attendees     at the 2018 Freight Agent Conference

The company’s growth is expected to continue throughout 2018. “We

continue to increase our footprint through our strong freight agent and

direct sales channels,” said Farrell. “Strategic mergers and organic

growth will continue to play a key role in expanding our capabilities

and market share as our annual revenue exceeds $1 billion.”

For more information, visit www.globaltranz.com and

follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @globaltranz.

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a technology-driven freight brokerage company

specializing in LTL, full truckload, third-party logistics and expedited

shipping services. GlobalTranz is leading the market in innovative

logistics technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement

and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in near real time.

Leveraging its extensive freight agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged

as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 25,000

shippers. Transport Topics ranked GlobalTranz the 10th

largest freight brokerage firm in the U.S. for 2018.

