PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc., a leading technology-driven freight

management solutions provider, has been voted an Inbound Logistics Top

10 3PL Provider. GlobalTranz was selected for its full-service logistics

and supply chain solutions that help more than 25,000 businesses across

North America gain efficiency and control of their supply chain. This

marks the 4th consecutive year GlobalTranz has been recognized by the

publication.

"We're honored to be voted a Top 10 3PL by our customers and industry

peers at Inbound Logistics," said Bob Farrell, chairman and CEO of

GlobalTranz. "Achieving a top 10 position is a result of our employees’

and agents' dedication to forging trusted partnerships with our

customers, bringing technology-driven insights and creative solutions to

their supply chain challenges. The spirit to do the right thing,

combined with our robust TMS platform, truly sets GlobalTranz apart from

other logistics providers.”

Inbound Logistics has long been regarded as a leading definitive

resource for business logistics and supply chain professionals. Each

year, Inbound Logistics readers and logistics professionals

vote for their top 3PLs based on their ability to demonstrate

excellence in service, quality, and meeting the needs of shippers and

carrier partners.

The Inbound Logistics 2018 Top 10 3PL Provider list appears

in the July 2018 print and digital edition of the publication. The list

will also be posted

online on the Inbound Logistics website.

Readers will be able to visit the website and enter their outsourced

logistics requirements to match the solutions for providers that best

meet their needs.

“We’re excited to have GlobalTranz as a 2018 Top 10 3PL Provider,”

said Felecia Stratton, Inbounds Logistics’ Editor. “GlobalTranz

was voted by readers as an Inbound Logistics 2018 Top 10 3PL Provider

for continuing to provide excellence in optimized logistics operations

and innovative solutions to their customers and the challenges they face

in the supply chain.”

Inbound Logistics has recognized GlobalTranz for the

past four years, notably earning a spot on their Top 10 3PLs to watch

list in 2017, and their Top 100 3PL list in 2016 and 2015.

Beyond the recent recognition by Inbound Logistics, GlobalTranz

has been acknowledged in logistics and business communities for its

innovation, growth, and leadership. Recent accolades include:



  • Ranked a Top 10 Freight Brokerage by Transport
    Topics    .


  • Ranked
    ninth largest private company     in Arizona by Phoenix
    Business Journal.


  • Recognized for the seventh consecutive year as one of the fastest-growing
    companies     in Arizona by Phoenix Business Journal.


  • Honored by ACG with the Arizona Deal
    of the Year Award     for its acquisition of Global Freight Source.


  • CFO Renee Krug was named 2018 Distinguished Woman in Logistics by
    Women in Trucking Association, 2017 CFO of the Year Arizona by CV
    Magazine    , and received the CFO
    Award     from Finance Monthly.


  • Chairman and CEO Bob Farrell was awarded the 2017
    CEO Award     from CEO Today.


  • COO Kirsten Hall was recognized with the Women
    in Business Award     from Minneapolis St. Paul Business
    Journal.


  • General Counsel Jeffrey Simmons received the First
    Chair Award     for Top General Counsel.

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics is the leading trade magazine targeted toward business

logistics and supply chain managers. The magazine’s editorial mission is

to help companies of all sizes better manage corporate resources by

speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure and better

matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available

at http://www.inboundlogistics.com.

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a technology-driven freight brokerage company

specializing in LTL, full truckload, third-party logistics and expedited

shipping services. GlobalTranz is leading the market in innovative

logistics technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement

and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in near real-time.

Leveraging its extensive freight agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged

as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 25,000

shippers. In 2018, Transport Topics ranked GlobalTranz as the 10th

largest freight brokerage firm in the U.S.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

GlobalTranz

Annie Graupner

(612)

229-4040

communications@globaltranz.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles