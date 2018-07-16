PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc., a leading technology-driven freight
management solutions provider, has been voted an Inbound Logistics Top
10 3PL Provider. GlobalTranz was selected for its full-service logistics
and supply chain solutions that help more than 25,000 businesses across
North America gain efficiency and control of their supply chain. This
marks the 4th consecutive year GlobalTranz has been recognized by the
publication.
"We're honored to be voted a Top 10 3PL by our customers and industry
peers at Inbound Logistics," said Bob Farrell, chairman and CEO of
GlobalTranz. "Achieving a top 10 position is a result of our employees’
and agents' dedication to forging trusted partnerships with our
customers, bringing technology-driven insights and creative solutions to
their supply chain challenges. The spirit to do the right thing,
combined with our robust TMS platform, truly sets GlobalTranz apart from
other logistics providers.”
Inbound Logistics has long been regarded as a leading definitive
resource for business logistics and supply chain professionals. Each
year, Inbound Logistics readers and logistics professionals
vote for their top 3PLs based on their ability to demonstrate
excellence in service, quality, and meeting the needs of shippers and
carrier partners.
The Inbound Logistics 2018 Top 10 3PL Provider list appears
in the July 2018 print and digital edition of the publication. The list
will also be posted
online on the Inbound Logistics website.
Readers will be able to visit the website and enter their outsourced
logistics requirements to match the solutions for providers that best
meet their needs.
“We’re excited to have GlobalTranz as a 2018 Top 10 3PL Provider,”
said Felecia Stratton, Inbounds Logistics’ Editor. “GlobalTranz
was voted by readers as an Inbound Logistics 2018 Top 10 3PL Provider
for continuing to provide excellence in optimized logistics operations
and innovative solutions to their customers and the challenges they face
in the supply chain.”
Inbound Logistics has recognized GlobalTranz for the
past four years, notably earning a spot on their Top 10 3PLs to watch
list in 2017, and their Top 100 3PL list in 2016 and 2015.
Beyond the recent recognition by Inbound Logistics, GlobalTranz
has been acknowledged in logistics and business communities for its
innovation, growth, and leadership. Recent accolades include:
Ranked a Top 10 Freight Brokerage by Transport
Topics.
Ranked
ninth largest private company in Arizona by Phoenix
Business Journal.
Recognized for the seventh consecutive year as one of the fastest-growing
companies in Arizona by Phoenix Business Journal.
Honored by ACG with the Arizona Deal
of the Year Award for its acquisition of Global Freight Source.
CFO Renee Krug was named 2018 Distinguished Woman in Logistics by
Women in Trucking Association, 2017 CFO of the Year Arizona by CV
Magazine, and received the CFO
Award from Finance Monthly.
Chairman and CEO Bob Farrell was awarded the 2017
CEO Award from CEO Today.
COO Kirsten Hall was recognized with the Women
in Business Award from Minneapolis St. Paul Business
Journal.
General Counsel Jeffrey Simmons received the First
Chair Award for Top General Counsel.
About Inbound Logistics
Inbound Logistics is the leading trade magazine targeted toward business
logistics and supply chain managers. The magazine’s editorial mission is
to help companies of all sizes better manage corporate resources by
speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure and better
matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available
About GlobalTranz
GlobalTranz is a technology-driven freight brokerage company
specializing in LTL, full truckload, third-party logistics and expedited
shipping services. GlobalTranz is leading the market in innovative
logistics technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement
and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in near real-time.
Leveraging its extensive freight agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged
as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 25,000
shippers. In 2018, Transport Topics ranked GlobalTranz as the 10th
largest freight brokerage firm in the U.S.
