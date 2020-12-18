 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Go local safely for last-minute holiday gifts
top story

Go local safely for last-minute holiday gifts

  • Updated

Customers talk with Kiana Muñoz, owner of Yellowbird Farm, about her variety of potted plants during the first day of the Mercado District’s annual Holiday Bazaar.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Despite all that 2020 has brought and the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, that last-minute Christmas shopping still needs to get done.

The Mercado District on Tucson’s west side offers a safer way to do that this weekend with an outdoor bazaar featuring 23 local small businesses.

The pop-up market, which started Friday, Dec. 18, and runs through Sunday, Dec. 20, is scaled-back and socially distanced. Sellers and buyers are required to wear masks while browsing vintage collections, artisan-made goods, jewelry, photography, perfume, chocolates, homemade books, macramé and stained-glass gift ideas.

“I love supporting small businesses,” said Kira Dixon-Weinstein, the executive director of the Mercado District that includes Mercado San Agustin and the MSA Annex. “And I always find super-cool stuff for really good deals.”

Vendors will be spaced 12 feet apart, providing room to shop at a socially safe distance. There will be a limited capacity for how many people can shop at one time.

“It feels like one of the better versions of how to shop because you’re outside with lots of space,” Dixon-Weinstein said. “Mask up appropriately, use your judgment and be safe.”

Sunday Joyahnnah Holland is a University of Arizona journalism student apprenticing with the Arizona Daily Star.

If you go

What: Mercado District Holiday Bazaar

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20

Where: Mercado San Agustin Annex Fairgrounds in the Mercado District, 267 S. Avenida del Convento, near West Congress Street

Cost: Free

Sahuarita holiday market

Thirty 30 juried artists in all mediums are expected to take part in the Sahuarita Holiday Artisan Market this weekend.

The markets runs from 10.am. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sahuarita Town Hall Municipal Complex, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way.

The market entrance will be on the west side of the complex.

Masks are required at the outdoor event and security will work to limit the number of shoppers in the market. Go to https://www.saaca.org/sahuaritaholidayartisan.html for more information.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Robot in Japan reminds people to follow coronavirus etiquette

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News