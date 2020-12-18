Go local safely for last-minute holiday gifts

Customers talk with Kiana Muñoz, owner of Yellowbird Farm, about her variety of potted plants during the first day of the Mercado District’s annual Holiday Bazaar.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
By Sunday Joyahnnah Holland
For the Arizona Daily Star
Despite all that 2020 has brought and the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, that last-minute Christmas shopping still needs to get done.
The
Mercado District on Tucson’s west side offers a safer way to do that this weekend with an outdoor bazaar featuring 23 local small businesses.
The pop-up market, which started Friday, Dec. 18, and runs through Sunday, Dec. 20, is scaled-back and socially distanced. Sellers and buyers are required to wear masks while browsing vintage collections, artisan-made goods, jewelry, photography, perfume, chocolates, homemade books, macramé and stained-glass gift ideas.
“I love supporting small businesses,” said Kira Dixon-Weinstein, the executive director of the Mercado District that includes Mercado San Agustin and the MSA Annex. “And I always find super-cool stuff for really good deals.”
Vendors will be spaced 12 feet apart, providing room to shop at a socially safe distance. There will be a limited capacity for how many people can shop at one time.
“It feels like one of the better versions of how to shop because you’re outside with lots of space,” Dixon-Weinstein said. “Mask up appropriately, use your judgment and be safe.”
Miracle en el Barrio
Camila Nunez hands out toys to a family during the 18th Miracle en el Barrio hosted at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds, on Dec. 18, 2020. Camila has been taking part in the event since her earliest memories when her father Steve Nunez and Jon Volpe started the event 18 years ago. As a precaution against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the annual event used a drive-thru style format to handout toys, gift cards and other items to children and families. At 9 a.m. when the event officially kicked off there were over 150 vehicles in line. Over a thousand were expected to come through by the end of the day.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Miracle en el Barrio
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Miracle en el Barrio
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Miracle en el Barrio
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Miracle en el Barrio
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Miracle en el Barrio
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Miracle en el Barrio
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Miracle en el Barrio
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Miracle en el Barrio
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Miracle en el Barrio
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Sunday Joyahnnah Holland is a University of Arizona journalism student apprenticing with the Arizona Daily Star.
