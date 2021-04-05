Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona and University of Phoenix to Provide Higher Education Cost Savings to Organization’s Employees and Clients

“We are excited to be working with Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona as our missions closely align,” said University of Phoenix Provost and Chief Academic Officer, John Woods. “Our goal is to offer pathways for career-relevant education that prepare students for rewarding careers. This alliance means students will be able to save money while advancing their education and skills.”

"The partnership with University of Phoenix provides an opportunity for our employees and clients to save money while pursuing their educational dreams and enhancing their skills,” Bobby Ghisolfo, vice president of mission services at Goodwill. “MyCareerAdvisor is easy and free to use. We look forward to working together to serve Arizonans who are searching for employment, need to obtain trainings and certifications or want help getting connected to community resources such as housing, food and transportation.”