Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona and University of Phoenix to Provide Higher Education Cost Savings to Organization’s Employees and Clients

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix and Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona are excited to announce their alliance to provide cost-saving benefits for the organization’s employees and active clients of the organization’s service platform. The University will waive the tuition of every sixth course for Goodwill employees and clients enrolled in the University’s degree and certificate program and credit bearing courses. This will allow students to save on the cost of their education when they successfully complete five courses.
“We are excited to be working with Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona as our missions closely align,” said University of Phoenix Provost and Chief Academic Officer, John Woods. “Our goal is to offer pathways for career-relevant education that prepare students for rewarding careers. This alliance means students will be able to save money while advancing their education and skills.”
"The partnership with University of Phoenix provides an opportunity for our employees and clients to save money while pursuing their educational dreams and enhancing their skills,” Bobby Ghisolfo, vice president of mission services at Goodwill. “MyCareerAdvisor is easy and free to use. We look forward to working together to serve Arizonans who are searching for employment, need to obtain trainings and certifications or want help getting connected to community resources such as housing, food and transportation.”
Goodwill clients must be enrolled in the organization’s MyCareerAdvisor employment and training services platform to be eligible for the benefit. MyCareerAdvisor offers career development, training and community resources, available at no cost to anyone in need of help with employment preparation and career services. Goodwill clients and employees enrolled in a University of Phoenix degree or certificate program will also have access to the University’s career services. Career Services for Life™ includes career coaching, resume reviews and other resources designed to help you get career ready.
The agreement also waives the prior learning assessment (PLA) submission fee. The PLA process allows University of Phoenix students to apply to have their relevant work and life experience evaluated for potential credit to help earn a degree faster. Students can complete five courses and have tuition waived for a sixth course in bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree programs, an online certificate program or a single credit-bearing course.
About University of Phoenix
University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses and interactive learning help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. We serve a diverse student population, offering degree programs at select locations across the U.S. as well as online. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.
About Goodwill of Central & Northern Arizona
Founded in 1947, Goodwill of Central & Northern Arizona is one of the oldest nonprofit agencies in Arizona. There’s a neighborhood Goodwill near you, and donating and shopping at Goodwill means you are helping us work toward ending poverty through the power of work and promoting a sustainable environment. Last year, Goodwill reached more than 2 million donation occasions, including 901 donation drives to benefit local schools, nonprofits, and other efforts. Every year, Goodwill diverts nearly 200 million pounds of material from going directly into Arizona landfills. Thanks to your Goodwill, we are empowering individuals, strengthening families, and building stronger communities. To learn more about our mission and services, visit www.goodwillaz.org.
