Gordon Dutt, father of Arizona wine industry, dies in Tucson at 91

Sonoita was the state's lone AVA until Willcox earned the designation in 2016.

In 1989, Sonoita Vineyards blipped the national radar when Dutt sent two of Sonoita Vineyards finest wines — a 1986 Cabernet Sauvignon and a 1987 fumé blanc — to the presidential inauguration of George H. W. Bush.

Sonoita Vineyards is owned by the Dutt family and Reynolds runs the day-to-day operations including making the wine, something she had never thought she'd do when she was growing up.

But after earning her bachelor's degree from the UA, she put aside plans to continue on to veterinarian school, and at her grandfather's urging, studied viticulture through a UC Davis program.

"He really pushed me to do winemaking and I just love it," said the mother of four. "He told me, ''You were born to make wine, girl. You can do this!' "

Reynolds said she had not seen much of her grandfather since the pandemic and had not seen him at all in 2021. They spoke on the phone now and again, but Dutt's hearing had failed him in recent years and talking on the phone was difficult, his son said.

Reynolds said she has fond memories of growing up among the vines and hanging out with her grandfather.