GORE® Ascending Stent Graft, an

investigational device, is an off-the-shelf endovascular solution

designed to treat life-threatening Type A dissections of the ascending

aorta

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--W.

L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (Gore) today announced the first

implant in conjunction with the Gore ARISE Study of the GORE®

Ascending Stent Graft, an investigational device and the only

endovascular stent graft specifically designed to treat Type A

dissections of the ascending aorta. The successful procedure took place

on August 14, 2018 at Memorial Hermann Medical Center in Houston, Texas

by Anthony Estrera, MD, and Bruce Tjaden, MD, as part of the Gore ARISE

Study.

ARISE is the first multicenter, early feasibility study approved by the

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to investigate the use of a

minimally invasive device to treat Type A dissection. The National

Principal Investigator is Michael Reardon, MD, from Houston Methodist

Hospital. The study initially investigated the use of the GORE®

TAG® Thoracic Branch Endoprosthesis (Aortic Extender) in Type

A dissection, which is also being evaluated in its own pivotal study to

assess safety and effectiveness in treating lesions of the aortic arch

and descending thoracic aorta. The new purpose-built GORE Ascending

Stent Graft will be used for the remainder of the study to allow

investigators to gain a better understanding of how new technology can

advance treatment options for this condition.

The GORE Ascending Stent Graft features a precise delivery system that

is designed to allow for accurate, controlled deployment in complex

anatomies. The delivery system features unique angulation control that

gives physicians the option to angulate the device to achieve orthogonal

placement to the ascending aorta.

Type A aortic dissection is a tear in the lining of the ascending aorta,

above the heart, that creates a second channel of blood flow. It is an

emergent condition that requires immediate surgery upon diagnosis. The

current standard of care for these patients is open surgery involving a

sternotomy— cracking the chest and spreading the two halves of the rib

cage apart to gain access to the heart and ascending aorta. This is a

very invasive and involved surgery that includes temporarily stopping

the heart to prevent blood flow during the surgical repair.

“There is a great need for a less-invasive treatment option for Type A

dissections, which are fatal for nearly half of all sufferers within 48

hours of onset,” Dr. Anthony Estrera said. “I’m excited that Gore

is breaking ground in this area with the development of the first

endovascular device specifically designed to meet the anatomical,

curvature, and deployment precision requirements unique to the ascending

aorta. This device, upon approval, could provide a treatment option for

Type A dissection patients who aren’t suitable for open surgery and a

less-invasive treatment for all patients with this condition.”

Not all patients with Type A aortic dissection are suitable for open

surgery. The average sufferer of ascending aortic dissention is male and

in his early 60s, although it can also affect females and a wide age

range and age groups. Risk factors that may complicate open surgery

include previous thoracic surgical repair, visceral malperfusion,

neurologic deficit, presentation with a concurrent myocardial

infarction, cardiac tamponade, obesity, advanced aged, and poor renal,

cardiac, or pulmonary function. The Gore study will investigate how an

endovascular stent graft, delivered via catheter, may be used to line

the dissected portion of the ascending aorta as a less-invasive

alternative to open surgical repair. Similar endovascular therapies have

proven to reduce the risk of complications and recovery times.

“This device is a major milestone for our growing portfolio of

endovascular aortic devices,” said Eric Zacharias, Vascular Business

Leader at Gore. “The development and clinical testing of this device are

part of Gore’s ongoing mission to provide our physician partners with

devices that solve unmet clinical needs that provide treatment options

to their patients. The GORE Ascending Stent Graft is a device

constructed specifically for the ascending aorta. We’re excited to

continue the clinical development of this device and see the future

results of this early feasibility study.”

When approved, the GORE Ascending Stent Graft will be part of the

growing family of aortic devices that share a mission to effectively

treat aortic disease, backed by Gore’s highly rated clinical support

team and educational offerings. The comprehensive portfolio

of products includes the Conformable GORE® TAG®

Thoracic Endoprosthesis for the treatment of thoracic aneurysms,

transections, and Type B dissections; the market-leading GORE®

EXCLUDER® AAA Endoprosthesis for the treatment of abdominal

aortic aneurysms (AAA); and the GORE® EXCLUDER®

Iliac Branch Endoprosthesis (IBE), the first FDA approved off-the-shelf

device indicated for the endovascular treatment of common iliac artery

aneurysms or aortoiliac aneurysms.

For complete indications and other important safety information for Gore

commercial products referenced herein, refer to the applicable Instructions

for Use (IFU).

MEDICAL PRODUCTS DIVISION

Gore engineers devices that treat a range of cardiovascular and other

health conditions. With more than 40 million medical devices implanted

over the course of more than 40 years, Gore builds on its legacy of

improving patient outcomes through research, education and quality

initiatives. Product performance, ease of use and quality of service

provide sustainable cost savings for physicians, hospitals and insurers.

Gore is joined in service with clinicians and through this collaboration

we are improving lives. www.goremedical.com

ABOUT GORE

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated

to transforming industries and improving lives. Founded in 1958, Gore

has built a reputation for solving complex technical challenges in the

most demanding environments — from revolutionizing the outerwear

industry with GORE-TEX® fabric to creating medical devices

that improve and save lives to enabling new levels of performance in the

aerospace, pharmaceutical and mobile electronics markets, among other

industries. The company is also known for its strong, team-oriented

culture and global recognition from the Great Place to Work®

Institute. Headquartered in Newark, Del., Gore employs 9,500 Associates

and generates annual revenues of $3.5 billion. www.gore.com

Products listed may not be available in all markets.

GORE®, GORE-TEX®, EXCLUDER®,

and TAG® are trademarks of W. L. Gore & Associates.

Contacts

Media

Bliss Integrated Communication for Gore Medical

Liz

DeForest, 212-584-5477

Liz@blissintegrated.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles