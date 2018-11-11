With more than three million implants worldwide, buttressing material

improves patient outcomes by reducing potentially life-threatening

complications that can occur after bariatric weight-loss procedures

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (Gore) is celebrating the 15th Anniversary

of its GORE® SEAMGUARD® Bioabsorbable Staple Line Reinforcement, a

synthetic buttressing material engineered to reduce leaks and bleeding

in a variety of minimally-invasive weight loss procedures, including

sleeve gastrectomy and gastric bypass. The product is now available in

35 countries where more than three million devices have been implanted

globally.

“During this anniversary, Gore is celebrating much more than 15 years

since the first implant of GORE SEAMGUARD Reinforcement,” commented

David Lane, Business Unit Leader, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. “We are

celebrating 15 years of providing our physician partners and their

patients with a reliable solution that is proven to reduce surgical

complications and has the largest volume of clinical literature

supporting superior patient outcomes. We are very proud that GORE

SEAMGUARD Reinforcement continues to stand the test of time.”

GORE SEAMGUARD Reinforcement is engineered to reduce leaks. The material

strengthens the staple line and inhibits bleeding by redistributing the

pressure exerted by an individual staple over a wider surface area.

There are more than 60 peer-reviewed clinical articles supporting the

leak and bleeding reduction provided by GORE SEAMGUARD Reinforcement.

“I first heard about GORE SEAMGUARD Reinforcement just after I started

performing sleeve gastrectomies in 2007, when one of my colleagues, Dr.

Ninh Nguyen, past-president of the ASMBS, presented data on the

decreased bleeding rate from stapling when using GORE SEAMGUARD

Reinforcement,” recalled Jaime Ponce, MD, past-President of the ASMBS

and Medical Director of Bariatric Surgery at CHI Memorial Hospital,

Chattanooga, TN. “Afterwards, we discussed the product in a meeting and

I was motivated to try it. I used the product for the first time shortly

after and my initial thoughts were that it was very effective at

stopping the intraoperative oozing or annoying bleeding from staple

line, as well as allowing me to see good staple formation and a dry

field. After doing more research, I found that the GORE SEAMGUARD

Reinforcement was supported by literature written by my bariatric peers

from around the world, and this increased my trust in the product.”

“That GORE SEAMGUARD Reinforcement has remained unchanged for 15 years -

a considerable achievement in today’s everchanging medical devices

market – is a testament to the product’s safety and efficacy,” concluded

Dr. Ponce.

GORE SEAMGUARD Reinforcement features a unique 3D matrix material that

facilitates cell infiltration and ingrowth for tissue generation to

promote healing.* It provides added strength to the staple line before

being gradually and predictably absorbed within six to seven months,

which eliminates the risk of a prolonged inflammatory response. By

reducing post-operative leaks and bleeding, GORE SEAMGUARD Reinforcement

may contribute to shorter hospital stays, decreased costs, and lower

morbidity rates.

For more information on GORE SEAMGUARD Bioabsorbable Staple Line

Reinforcement, visit https://www.goremedical.com/products/seamguard

* For complete indications and other important safety information for

Gore commercial products referenced herein, refer to the applicable Instructions

for Use (IFU).

MEDICAL PRODUCTS DIVISION

Gore engineers devices that treat a range of cardiovascular and other

health conditions. With more than 40 million medical devices implanted

over the course of more than 40 years, Gore builds on its legacy of

improving patient outcomes through research, education and quality

initiatives. Product performance, ease of use and quality of service

provide sustainable cost savings for physicians, hospitals and insurers.

Gore is joined in service with clinicians and through this collaboration

we are improving lives. www.goremedical.com

ABOUT GORE

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated

to transforming industries and improving lives. Founded in 1958, Gore

has built a reputation for solving complex technical challenges in the

most demanding environments — from revolutionizing the outerwear

industry with GORE-TEX® fabric to creating medical devices that improve

and save lives to enabling new levels of performance in the aerospace,

pharmaceutical and mobile electronics markets, among other industries.

The company is also known for its strong, team-oriented culture and

global recognition from the Great Place to Work® Institute.

Headquartered in Newark, Del., Gore employs approximately 9,500

Associates and generates annual revenues of $3.5 billion. www.gore.com

