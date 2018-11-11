With more than three million implants worldwide, buttressing material
improves patient outcomes by reducing potentially life-threatening
complications that can occur after bariatric weight-loss procedures
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (Gore) is celebrating the 15th Anniversary
of its GORE® SEAMGUARD® Bioabsorbable Staple Line Reinforcement, a
synthetic buttressing material engineered to reduce leaks and bleeding
in a variety of minimally-invasive weight loss procedures, including
sleeve gastrectomy and gastric bypass. The product is now available in
35 countries where more than three million devices have been implanted
globally.
“During this anniversary, Gore is celebrating much more than 15 years
since the first implant of GORE SEAMGUARD Reinforcement,” commented
David Lane, Business Unit Leader, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. “We are
celebrating 15 years of providing our physician partners and their
patients with a reliable solution that is proven to reduce surgical
complications and has the largest volume of clinical literature
supporting superior patient outcomes. We are very proud that GORE
SEAMGUARD Reinforcement continues to stand the test of time.”
GORE SEAMGUARD Reinforcement is engineered to reduce leaks. The material
strengthens the staple line and inhibits bleeding by redistributing the
pressure exerted by an individual staple over a wider surface area.
There are more than 60 peer-reviewed clinical articles supporting the
leak and bleeding reduction provided by GORE SEAMGUARD Reinforcement.
“I first heard about GORE SEAMGUARD Reinforcement just after I started
performing sleeve gastrectomies in 2007, when one of my colleagues, Dr.
Ninh Nguyen, past-president of the ASMBS, presented data on the
decreased bleeding rate from stapling when using GORE SEAMGUARD
Reinforcement,” recalled Jaime Ponce, MD, past-President of the ASMBS
and Medical Director of Bariatric Surgery at CHI Memorial Hospital,
Chattanooga, TN. “Afterwards, we discussed the product in a meeting and
I was motivated to try it. I used the product for the first time shortly
after and my initial thoughts were that it was very effective at
stopping the intraoperative oozing or annoying bleeding from staple
line, as well as allowing me to see good staple formation and a dry
field. After doing more research, I found that the GORE SEAMGUARD
Reinforcement was supported by literature written by my bariatric peers
from around the world, and this increased my trust in the product.”
“That GORE SEAMGUARD Reinforcement has remained unchanged for 15 years -
a considerable achievement in today’s everchanging medical devices
market – is a testament to the product’s safety and efficacy,” concluded
Dr. Ponce.
GORE SEAMGUARD Reinforcement features a unique 3D matrix material that
facilitates cell infiltration and ingrowth for tissue generation to
promote healing.* It provides added strength to the staple line before
being gradually and predictably absorbed within six to seven months,
which eliminates the risk of a prolonged inflammatory response. By
reducing post-operative leaks and bleeding, GORE SEAMGUARD Reinforcement
may contribute to shorter hospital stays, decreased costs, and lower
morbidity rates.
For more information on GORE SEAMGUARD Bioabsorbable Staple Line
Reinforcement, visit https://www.goremedical.com/products/seamguard
* For complete indications and other important safety information for
Gore commercial products referenced herein, refer to the applicable Instructions
for Use (IFU).
MEDICAL PRODUCTS DIVISION
Gore engineers devices that treat a range of cardiovascular and other
health conditions. With more than 40 million medical devices implanted
over the course of more than 40 years, Gore builds on its legacy of
improving patient outcomes through research, education and quality
initiatives. Product performance, ease of use and quality of service
provide sustainable cost savings for physicians, hospitals and insurers.
Gore is joined in service with clinicians and through this collaboration
we are improving lives. www.goremedical.com
ABOUT GORE
W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated
to transforming industries and improving lives. Founded in 1958, Gore
has built a reputation for solving complex technical challenges in the
most demanding environments — from revolutionizing the outerwear
industry with GORE-TEX® fabric to creating medical devices that improve
and save lives to enabling new levels of performance in the aerospace,
pharmaceutical and mobile electronics markets, among other industries.
The company is also known for its strong, team-oriented culture and
global recognition from the Great Place to Work® Institute.
Headquartered in Newark, Del., Gore employs approximately 9,500
Associates and generates annual revenues of $3.5 billion. www.gore.com
Products listed may not be available in all markets.
GORE®,
GORE-TEX®, and SEAMGUARD® are trademarks of W. L. Gore & Associates.
AX0798-EN1 OCTOBER 2018
Contacts
Bliss Integrated Communication for Gore Medical
Claire LaCagnina
212-840-8079
or
Liz
DeForest
212-584-5477