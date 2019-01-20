Reduced profiles on most commonly used sizes allow the device to be
introduced through a smaller sheath while maintaining the
state-of-the-art conformable design
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--W.
L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (Gore) today introduced reduced
profiles for the most commonly used diameters of the GORE® TAG®
Conformable Thoracic Stent Graft with ACTIVE CONTROL System. The reduced
profile allows physicians to perform TEVAR in patients with smaller
vessels where access is challenging and aortic anatomy is tortuous,
expanding the availability of Gore’s thoracic stent graft to a greater
population of patients.
The GORE® TAG® Conformable Thoracic Stent
Graft was modified to reduce the delivery profile of the 31, 37, and 40
mm device diameters by 2 Fr for all lengths. The reduction in profile,
through the use of a smaller diameter primary sleeve, is the only change
to the device. The stent graft leverages the same predictable outcomes
of the time-tested Conformable GORE® TAG® Device, which has established
long-term freedom from reintervention (93.1%), low complication rates,
with zero migrations, fractures, or compressions.* and a low 2.4% access
site complication rate for endovascular treatment of the descending
thoracic aorta.** The new profiles also continue to feature the same
unique combination of proprietary ePTFE graft material and a fully
supported, nested, nitinol stent.
“As the market for TEVAR has continued to expand and evolve, lower
profile devices have rapidly emerged with a goal of increased patient
applicability, accessibility, trackability and finally reducing access
complications for patients with smaller vessels,” said Professor
Boeckler. “It’s reassuring that the new reduced profile sizes of the
GORE® TAG® Conformable Thoracic Stent Graft was achieved without changes
to the stent graft. Gore’s device is known for its
conformability, and the GORE ACTIVE CONTROL System enables me to take
full advantage of the conformability by allowing precise placement
during TEVAR procedures. The combination of controlled delivery with the
trusted stent graft, and now reduced profile for the device, is a
significant advancement and approaches unmet needs performing TEVAR
in my daily practice.”
The new reduced profile devices continue to feature the GORE® ACTIVE
CONTROL System, which facilitates optimized wall apposition even in
complex anatomies, such as acute aortic angles. Now, the additional
reduced profiles on critical sizes needed allow the device to be
introduced through a smaller sheath.
“This milestone is one of several that illustrate our continued
dedication to innovate our devices for better long-term patient care,”
said Erik Davies, vascular global marketing leader at Gore. “We are
proud that we were able to reduce the profile of the GORE® TAG®
Conformable Thoracic Stent Graft without changing the design of the
device. Patients with smaller vessels are now able to receive the same
conformable device that has demonstrated trusted and safe performance
for the past 20 years. Maintaining the integrity of the device, Gore’s
launch of reduced profiles on critical sizes showcases our continued
commitment to developing solutions that advance endovascular solutions
for diseases of the aorta.”
The GORE®
TAG® Conformable Stent Graft with ACTIVE CONTROL System is part
of the growing family of endovascular products that share a mission to
effectively treat aortic disease, backed by Gore’s highly rated clinical
support team and educational offerings. The portfolio of products
includes the GORE®
EXCLUDER® AAA Endoprosthesis for the treatment of abdominal
aortic aneurysms (AAA), as well as the GORE®
EXCLUDER® Conformable AAA Endoprosthesis with ACTIVE CONTROL System,
also approved in EU. Together, the GORE EXCLUDER device family is
indicated to treat the broadest range of abdominal aortic aneurysms in
patients with challenging anatomies. The GORE®
EXCLUDER® Iliac Branch Endoprosthesis is approved in EU and is
the first FDA-approved, off-the-shelf device for the endovascular
treatment of common iliac artery aneurysms or aortoiliac aneurysms, and
is indicated for use with the GORE EXCLUDER AAA Endoprosthesis. For
potential additions to its branched portfolio, Gore continues to conduct
studies on new and novel technologies to treat other aortic disease
states.
* Reported outcomes following 5-year-follow-up in FDA PMA clinical
studies.
** Serious adverse events within 30 days of the
procedure. GREAT Post Market Global Registry data collected from 862
patients treated with the Conformable GORE® TAG® Thoracic Endoprosthesis.
MEDICAL PRODUCTS DIVISION
Gore engineers devices that treat a range of cardiovascular and other
health conditions. With more than 40 million medical devices implanted
over the course of more than 40 years, Gore builds on its legacy of
improving patient outcomes through research, education and quality
initiatives. Product performance, ease of use and quality of service
provide sustainable cost savings for physicians, hospitals and insurers.
Gore is joined in service with clinicians and through this collaboration
we are improving lives. www.goremedical.com
About Gore
W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated
to transforming industries and improving lives. Founded in 1958, Gore
has built a reputation for solving complex technical challenges in the
most demanding environments — from revolutionizing the outerwear
industry with GORE-TEX® fabric to creating medical devices
that improve and save lives to enabling new levels of performance in the
aerospace, pharmaceutical and mobile electronics markets, among other
industries. The company is also known for its strong, team-oriented
culture and global recognition from the Great Place to Work® Institute.
Headquartered in Newark, Del., Gore employs 9,500 Associates and
generates annual revenues of $3.5 billion. www.gore.com
Products listed may not be available in all markets.
GORE®,
GORE-TEX®, ACTIVE CONTROL, EXCLUDER®, and TAG® are
trademarks of W. L. Gore & Associates. AX1645-EN1 JANUARY
2019
