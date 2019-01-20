Reduced profiles on most commonly used sizes allow the device to be

introduced through a smaller sheath while maintaining the

state-of-the-art conformable design

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--W.

L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (Gore) today introduced reduced

profiles for the most commonly used diameters of the GORE® TAG®

Conformable Thoracic Stent Graft with ACTIVE CONTROL System. The reduced

profile allows physicians to perform TEVAR in patients with smaller

vessels where access is challenging and aortic anatomy is tortuous,

expanding the availability of Gore’s thoracic stent graft to a greater

population of patients.

The GORE® TAG® Conformable Thoracic Stent

Graft was modified to reduce the delivery profile of the 31, 37, and 40

mm device diameters by 2 Fr for all lengths. The reduction in profile,

through the use of a smaller diameter primary sleeve, is the only change

to the device. The stent graft leverages the same predictable outcomes

of the time-tested Conformable GORE® TAG® Device, which has established

long-term freedom from reintervention (93.1%), low complication rates,

with zero migrations, fractures, or compressions.* and a low 2.4% access

site complication rate for endovascular treatment of the descending

thoracic aorta.** The new profiles also continue to feature the same

unique combination of proprietary ePTFE graft material and a fully

supported, nested, nitinol stent.

As the market for TEVAR has continued to expand and evolve, lower

profile devices have rapidly emerged with a goal of increased patient

applicability, accessibility, trackability and finally reducing access

complications for patients with smaller vessels,” said Professor

Boeckler. “It’s reassuring that the new reduced profile sizes of the

GORE® TAG® Conformable Thoracic Stent Graft was achieved without changes

to the stent graft. Gore’s device is known for its

conformability, and the GORE ACTIVE CONTROL System enables me to take

full advantage of the conformability by allowing precise placement

during TEVAR procedures. The combination of controlled delivery with the

trusted stent graft, and now reduced profile for the device, is a

significant advancement and approaches unmet needs performing TEVAR

in my daily practice.”

The new reduced profile devices continue to feature the GORE® ACTIVE

CONTROL System, which facilitates optimized wall apposition even in

complex anatomies, such as acute aortic angles. Now, the additional

reduced profiles on critical sizes needed allow the device to be

introduced through a smaller sheath.

“This milestone is one of several that illustrate our continued

dedication to innovate our devices for better long-term patient care,”

said Erik Davies, vascular global marketing leader at Gore. “We are

proud that we were able to reduce the profile of the GORE® TAG®

Conformable Thoracic Stent Graft without changing the design of the

device. Patients with smaller vessels are now able to receive the same

conformable device that has demonstrated trusted and safe performance

for the past 20 years. Maintaining the integrity of the device, Gore’s

launch of reduced profiles on critical sizes showcases our continued

commitment to developing solutions that advance endovascular solutions

for diseases of the aorta.”

The GORE®

TAG® Conformable Stent Graft with ACTIVE CONTROL System is part

of the growing family of endovascular products that share a mission to

effectively treat aortic disease, backed by Gore’s highly rated clinical

support team and educational offerings. The portfolio of products

includes the GORE®

EXCLUDER® AAA Endoprosthesis for the treatment of abdominal

aortic aneurysms (AAA), as well as the GORE®

EXCLUDER® Conformable AAA Endoprosthesis with ACTIVE CONTROL System,

also approved in EU. Together, the GORE EXCLUDER device family is

indicated to treat the broadest range of abdominal aortic aneurysms in

patients with challenging anatomies. The GORE®

EXCLUDER® Iliac Branch Endoprosthesis is approved in EU and is

the first FDA-approved, off-the-shelf device for the endovascular

treatment of common iliac artery aneurysms or aortoiliac aneurysms, and

is indicated for use with the GORE EXCLUDER AAA Endoprosthesis. For

potential additions to its branched portfolio, Gore continues to conduct

studies on new and novel technologies to treat other aortic disease

states.

* Reported outcomes following 5-year-follow-up in FDA PMA clinical

studies.

** Serious adverse events within 30 days of the

procedure. GREAT Post Market Global Registry data collected from 862

patients treated with the Conformable GORE® TAG® Thoracic Endoprosthesis.

MEDICAL PRODUCTS DIVISION

Gore engineers devices that treat a range of cardiovascular and other

health conditions. With more than 40 million medical devices implanted

over the course of more than 40 years, Gore builds on its legacy of

improving patient outcomes through research, education and quality

initiatives. Product performance, ease of use and quality of service

provide sustainable cost savings for physicians, hospitals and insurers.

Gore is joined in service with clinicians and through this collaboration

we are improving lives. www.goremedical.com

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated

to transforming industries and improving lives. Founded in 1958, Gore

has built a reputation for solving complex technical challenges in the

most demanding environments — from revolutionizing the outerwear

industry with GORE-TEX® fabric to creating medical devices

that improve and save lives to enabling new levels of performance in the

aerospace, pharmaceutical and mobile electronics markets, among other

industries. The company is also known for its strong, team-oriented

culture and global recognition from the Great Place to Work® Institute.

Headquartered in Newark, Del., Gore employs 9,500 Associates and

generates annual revenues of $3.5 billion. www.gore.com

Products listed may not be available in all markets.

GORE®,

GORE-TEX®, ACTIVE CONTROL, EXCLUDER®, and TAG® are

trademarks of W. L. Gore & Associates. AX1645-EN1 JANUARY

2019

