FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--W.

L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (Gore) announced FDA 510(k)

clearance, approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, and

Welfare, and receipt of CE Mark for the innovative GORE®

Molding & Occlusion Balloon, a compliant polyurethane balloon catheter

designed in close collaboration with clinicians to assist in the

expansion of self-expanding stent grafts or to temporarily occlude

large-diameter vessels. The new device meets all endovascular aortic

repair (EVAR) procedural requirements – a single balloon that replaces

the need for multiple molding and occlusion balloons.

The device’s proven radial expansion force across the range of EVAR

device sizes enables physicians to consistently seat and seal grafts

with confidence. This more efficient graft seal may reduce procedural

time and the risk of Type 1 endoleaks. The device is also engineered

with the lowest profile to reduce the potential of access-related

complications, and its excellent pushability and trackability offers

enhanced control with uncompromised inflation and deflation time.

“We have worked closely with clinicians to engineer a single balloon

that truly changes both the physician and the patient experience,” said

Eric Zacharias, Gore Vascular Business Leader. “This milestone is one of

several in our ongoing dedication to treating the entire aorta, and to

helping physicians offer the best patient experience possible.”

The new device is supplied in a single catheter length of 90 cm to

enable use with current GORE®

EXCLUDER® Devices as well as future Gore devices while

still being compatible with a 180 cm length guidewire.

Besides adding value through consistently reliable technical success and

patient experience, the use of a single balloon allows for efficiency

and inventory optimization. “We know our physicians are concerned with

both technical performance and with economic value to their practices,”

Zacharias said. “Use of a single molding and occlusion balloon during an

EVAR case reduces intraoperative waste, minimizing overall instrument

cost per procedure. The potential to reduce operating room and catheter

lab time may contribute to faster room turnover and more on-time

procedural starts.”

The GORE

Molding & Occlusion Balloon is part of the growing family of

endovascular products that share a mission to effectively treat aortic

disease, backed by Gore’s highly rated clinical support teams and

educational offerings. The comprehensive portfolio of aortic products

includes the GORE® EXCLUDER® AAA Endoprosthesis;

the Conformable GORE® TAG® Thoracic Endoprosthesis

for the treatment of thoracic aneurysms, transections, and Type B

dissections; and the GORE® EXCLUDER® Iliac Branch

Endoprosthesis, the only FDA approved off-the-shelf device indicated for

the endovascular treatment of common iliac artery aneurysms or

aortoiliac aneurysms.

For more information, visit www.goremedical.com/balloon

For complete indications and other important safety information for

Gore commercial products referenced herein, refer to the applicable

Instructions for Use (IFU).

Medical Products Division

Gore engineers devices that treat a range of cardiovascular and other

health conditions. With more than 40 million medical devices implanted

over the course of more than 40 years, Gore builds on its legacy of

improving patient outcomes through research, education and quality

initiatives. Product performance, ease of use and quality of service

provide sustainable cost savings for physicians, hospitals and insurers.

Gore is joined in service with clinicians and through this collaboration

we are improving lives. www.goremedical.com

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated

to transforming industries and improving lives. Founded in 1958, Gore

has built a reputation for solving complex technical challenges in the

most demanding environments — from revolutionizing the outerwear

industry with GORE-TEX® fabric to creating medical devices

that improve and save lives to enabling new levels of performance in the

aerospace, pharmaceutical and mobile electronics markets, among other

industries. The company is also known for its strong, team-oriented

culture and global recognition from the Great Place to Work®

Institute. Headquartered in Newark, Del., Gore employs 9,500 Associates

and generates annual revenues of $3.5 billion. www.gore.com

Products listed may not be available in all markets.

GORE®,

GORE-TEX®, EXCLUDER®, TAG®,

are trademarks of W. L. Gore & Associates.

