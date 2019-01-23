Gore Launches Fracture-Free Assurance Program to reinforce complete
confidence in the long-term efficacy and safety of the GORE® TIGRIS®
Vascular Stent
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The GORE® TIGRIS® Vascular Stent, a flexible self-expanding stent to
treat peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the superficial femoral
artery (SFA) and proximal popliteal artery (PPA) developed by W. L. Gore
& Associates, Inc. (Gore), demonstrated that it is a safe and effective
device that can be incorporated into a modern “leave-nothing-behind”
treatment algorithm that reserves stent usage for more challenging
patients. These findings were recently presented at LINC
2019 in Leipzig, Germany.
To further demonstrate the complete confidence that Gore has in this
device’s efficacy in the challenging region behind the knee, the company
also announced today the launch of its Fracture-Free Assurance Program
for the device in the United States. Under the program, Gore will
provide a refund for device fractures within 10 years of implantation.
The Fracture-Free Assurance Program is subject to the terms and
conditions at goremedical.com/fracture-free.
“This very positive data on the GORE TIGRIS Vascular Stent is extremely
relevant because the stent was only used in patients that did not
respond to pre-dilation with a balloon, meaning the stent was only
implanted in challenging patients that required mechanical
stabilization, the less challenging patients were treated with
drug-coated balloons,” commented Martin Werner, MD. “Several features
about this stent make it ideal for use in the high-motion region behind
the knee — it is on target, every time with no geographic misses during
deployment, its unique combination of nitinol and ePTFE make it highly
flexible and conformable and it is one of the safest and easiest to use
stents on the market. I’m impressed with the very positive patency rates
we’ve seen at 12 months and look forward to seeing if these encouraging
results are maintained at 24 months.”
The prospective, physician-sponsored registry study evaluated the safety
and efficacy of the GORE TIGRIS Vascular Stent in treating SFA and PPA
occlusive lesions of 100 patients at a single site in Austria. At 12
months, the device met its primary endpoint demonstrating 93 percent
primary patency and 100 percent secondary patency. Patients with the
device had 95 percent freedom from target lesion revascularization (TLR)
and an improved ankle brachial index (ABI) was observed with an average
ABI improvement of 0.21 (from 0.69 at baseline to 0.90 at the 12-months
follow-up). Additionally, zero stent frame fractures were observed at 12
months. This and other studies showing a lack of stent frame fractures
led Gore to create the new Fracture-Free Assurance Program confirming
its confidence in the stent. All devices were successfully implanted
with no device related complications at the time of implant or within
the 30-day implant window.
“Peripheral arterial disease in distal anatomy was previously very
difficult to treat effectively via stents because the region behind the
knee led to high fracture rates. At Gore, we tackled this challenge head
on by designing a stent that flexes with the knee while remaining strong
to prevent stent frame fractures,” commented Eric Zacharias, Vascular
Leader at Gore. “The extensive data that we have from our previous
investigational device exemption (IDE) study and this most recent
prospective study show the GORE TIGRIS Vascular Stent is able to deliver
precise placement and conformability in complex anatomies leading to
long-term efficacy and safety. We have so much confidence in the data
behind this device that we have launched our Fracture-Free Assurance
Program.”
The GORE TIGRIS Vascular Stent is part of Gore’s portfolio of devices
for the treatment of PAD including the GORE®
VIABAHN® Endoprosthesis, GORE®
VIABAHN® VBX Balloon Expandable Endoprosthesis,
and GORE®
PROPATEN® Vascular Graft.
For more information on the GORE TIGRIS Vascular Stent visit goremedical.com/tigris
For full details on the Fracture-Free Assurance Program visit goremedical.com/fracture-free
Medical Products Division
Gore engineers devices that treat a range of cardiovascular and other
health conditions. With more than 40 million medical devices implanted
over the course of more than 40 years, Gore builds on its legacy of
improving patient outcomes through research, education and quality
initiatives. Product performance, ease of use and quality of service
provide sustainable cost savings for physicians, hospitals and insurers.
Gore is joined in service with clinicians and through this collaboration
we are improving lives. https://www.goremedical.com/
*For complete indications and other important safety information for
Gore commercial products referenced herein, refer to applicable
Instructions for Use (IFU).
About Gore
W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated
to transforming industries and improving lives. Founded in 1958, Gore
has built a reputation for solving complex technical challenges in the
most demanding environments — from revolutionizing the outerwear
industry with GORE-TEX® fabric to creating medical devices
that improve and save lives to enabling new levels of performance in the
aerospace, pharmaceutical and mobile electronics markets, among other
industries. The company is also known for its strong, team-oriented
culture and global recognition from the Great Place to Work® Institute.
Headquartered in Newark, Del., Gore employs 9,500 Associates and
generates annual revenues of $3.5 billion. www.gore.com
Products listed may not be available in all markets.
GORE®,
PROPATEN®, TIGRIS®, VBX, and VIABAHN® are trademarks of W. L. Gore &
Associates.
AX1412-EN1 JANUARY 2019
Contacts
Bliss Integrated Communication for Gore Medical
Victoria Chen
212-584-5483
or
Liz
DeForest
212-584-5477