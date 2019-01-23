Gore Launches Fracture-Free Assurance Program to reinforce complete

confidence in the long-term efficacy and safety of the GORE® TIGRIS®

Vascular Stent

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The GORE® TIGRIS® Vascular Stent, a flexible self-expanding stent to

treat peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the superficial femoral

artery (SFA) and proximal popliteal artery (PPA) developed by W. L. Gore

& Associates, Inc. (Gore), demonstrated that it is a safe and effective

device that can be incorporated into a modern “leave-nothing-behind”

treatment algorithm that reserves stent usage for more challenging

patients. These findings were recently presented at LINC

2019 in Leipzig, Germany.

To further demonstrate the complete confidence that Gore has in this

device’s efficacy in the challenging region behind the knee, the company

also announced today the launch of its Fracture-Free Assurance Program

for the device in the United States. Under the program, Gore will

provide a refund for device fractures within 10 years of implantation.

The Fracture-Free Assurance Program is subject to the terms and

conditions at goremedical.com/fracture-free.

“This very positive data on the GORE TIGRIS Vascular Stent is extremely

relevant because the stent was only used in patients that did not

respond to pre-dilation with a balloon, meaning the stent was only

implanted in challenging patients that required mechanical

stabilization, the less challenging patients were treated with

drug-coated balloons,” commented Martin Werner, MD. “Several features

about this stent make it ideal for use in the high-motion region behind

the knee — it is on target, every time with no geographic misses during

deployment, its unique combination of nitinol and ePTFE make it highly

flexible and conformable and it is one of the safest and easiest to use

stents on the market. I’m impressed with the very positive patency rates

we’ve seen at 12 months and look forward to seeing if these encouraging

results are maintained at 24 months.”

The prospective, physician-sponsored registry study evaluated the safety

and efficacy of the GORE TIGRIS Vascular Stent in treating SFA and PPA

occlusive lesions of 100 patients at a single site in Austria. At 12

months, the device met its primary endpoint demonstrating 93 percent

primary patency and 100 percent secondary patency. Patients with the

device had 95 percent freedom from target lesion revascularization (TLR)

and an improved ankle brachial index (ABI) was observed with an average

ABI improvement of 0.21 (from 0.69 at baseline to 0.90 at the 12-months

follow-up). Additionally, zero stent frame fractures were observed at 12

months. This and other studies showing a lack of stent frame fractures

led Gore to create the new Fracture-Free Assurance Program confirming

its confidence in the stent. All devices were successfully implanted

with no device related complications at the time of implant or within

the 30-day implant window.

“Peripheral arterial disease in distal anatomy was previously very

difficult to treat effectively via stents because the region behind the

knee led to high fracture rates. At Gore, we tackled this challenge head

on by designing a stent that flexes with the knee while remaining strong

to prevent stent frame fractures,” commented Eric Zacharias, Vascular

Leader at Gore. “The extensive data that we have from our previous

investigational device exemption (IDE) study and this most recent

prospective study show the GORE TIGRIS Vascular Stent is able to deliver

precise placement and conformability in complex anatomies leading to

long-term efficacy and safety. We have so much confidence in the data

behind this device that we have launched our Fracture-Free Assurance

Program.”

The GORE TIGRIS Vascular Stent is part of Gore’s portfolio of devices

for the treatment of PAD including the GORE®

VIABAHN® Endoprosthesis, GORE®

VIABAHN® VBX Balloon Expandable Endoprosthesis,

and GORE®

PROPATEN® Vascular Graft.

For more information on the GORE TIGRIS Vascular Stent visit goremedical.com/tigris

For full details on the Fracture-Free Assurance Program visit goremedical.com/fracture-free

Medical Products Division

Gore engineers devices that treat a range of cardiovascular and other

health conditions. With more than 40 million medical devices implanted

over the course of more than 40 years, Gore builds on its legacy of

improving patient outcomes through research, education and quality

initiatives. Product performance, ease of use and quality of service

provide sustainable cost savings for physicians, hospitals and insurers.

Gore is joined in service with clinicians and through this collaboration

we are improving lives. https://www.goremedical.com/

*For complete indications and other important safety information for

Gore commercial products referenced herein, refer to applicable

Instructions for Use (IFU).

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated

to transforming industries and improving lives. Founded in 1958, Gore

has built a reputation for solving complex technical challenges in the

most demanding environments — from revolutionizing the outerwear

industry with GORE-TEX® fabric to creating medical devices

that improve and save lives to enabling new levels of performance in the

aerospace, pharmaceutical and mobile electronics markets, among other

industries. The company is also known for its strong, team-oriented

culture and global recognition from the Great Place to Work® Institute.

Headquartered in Newark, Del., Gore employs 9,500 Associates and

generates annual revenues of $3.5 billion. www.gore.com

Products listed may not be available in all markets. 

GORE®,

PROPATEN®, TIGRIS®, VBX, and VIABAHN® are trademarks of W. L. Gore &

Associates. 

AX1412-EN1 JANUARY 2019

Contacts

Bliss Integrated Communication for Gore Medical

Victoria Chen

212-584-5483

victoria@blissintegrated.com

or

Liz

DeForest

212-584-5477

Liz@blissintegrated.com

