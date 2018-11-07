Company shares findings from the Global Registry for Endovascular
Aortic Treatment (GREAT), the largest industry-sponsored registry of
aortic stent grafts
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--W.
L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (Gore) will highlight data gleaned
from its Global Registry for Endovascular Aortic Treatment (GREAT) Study
at the 45th Annual Symposium on Vascular and Endovascular Issues, VEITHsymposium®
in New York. The company is featuring the data in multiple presentations
facilitated by lead investigators. GREAT is the largest
industry-sponsored registry of aortic stent grafts with enrollment and
follow-up data from over 100 sites across 13 countries.
“We launched this registry in 2010 to evaluate and better understand how
our family of aortic devices perform in real-world applications, and as
a reflection of our continued commitment to advancing patient care in
the treatment of aortic disease,” said Eric Zacharias, Vascular Business
Leader. “The GREAT study draws from a pool of 5,000 patients who
received one or more of the GORE® EXCLUDER® AAA Endoprostheses, GORE®
EXCLUDER® Iliac Branch Endoprostheses, or Conformable GORE® TAG®
Thoracic Endoprostheses. We are excited to share some of the conclusions
and better inform our product offerings.”
GREAT had broad inclusion criteria with minimal exclusion criteria to
more accurately reflect real world clinical practice. Treatment results
will be tracked for 10 years. This follow-up has and will continue to
provide valuable insights into the long-term durability and behavior of
Gore aortic endografts.
“Traditionally, the industry has captured and shared data on migration,
endoleak rates, rupture, conversions, and a few other data points,” said
Ross Milner, Professor of Surgery and Co-Director of the Center for
Aortic Diseases at the University of Chicago Medical Center and National
Co-Principal Investigator for GREAT in the US. In contrast, the GREAT
investigators have been able to query the data to get insights into
previously unanswered, rarely asked, or often unexplored areas of
treatment. Our lunch symposium will explore a few of those topics.”
Panel discussions on GREAT and the resulting observations will take
place in the Main Pavilion, Mercury Ballroom, starting 12 p.m. EST
Friday, November 16. The discussion will include the comprehensive
portfolio of aortic products.
Friday, Nov. 16: GREAT aortic
endografting questions: What does the data reveal?
Pierre Galvagni Silveira, MD, Florianopolis, Brazil
Andrew
Holden, MD, Auckland, New Zealand
Santi Trimarchi, MD,
Milan, Italy
The GREAT update: A review of one of the largest clinical
registries for abdominal and thoracic aortic devices
Beth
Tohill, PhD, Flagstaff, Arizona
Acute and chronic Type B aortic dissections: Exploring the nuances
behind the data
Dennis Gable, MD, Dallas, Texas
Noncylindrical neck morphology: Incidence, effects, and risk of
reintervention
William Shutze, MD, Dallas, Texas
Performance in the narrow distal aorta: Findings and implications
Ross
Milner, MD, Chicago
In addition to GREAT Registry discussions, Gore Medical will be hosting
daily educational events at VEITHsymposium 2018, see
full agenda here.
For more information on Gore aortic portfolio of products, visit www.goremedical.com/aortic.
About VEITHsymposium
Now in its 45th year, VEITHsymposium provides vascular surgeons,
interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists and other
vascular specialists with a unique and exciting format to learn the most
current information about what is new and important in the treatment of
vascular disease. The 5- day event features rapid-fire presentations
from world renowned vascular specialists with emphasis on the latest
advances, changing concepts in diagnosis and management, pressing
controversies and new techniques.
Medical Products Division
Gore engineers devices that treat a range of cardiovascular and other
health conditions. With more than 40 million medical devices implanted
over the course of more than 40 years, Gore builds on its legacy of
improving patient outcomes through research, education and quality
initiatives. Product performance, ease of use and quality of service
provide sustainable cost savings for physicians, hospitals and insurers.
Gore is joined in service with clinicians and through this collaboration
we are improving lives. www.goremedical.com
About Gore
W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated
to transforming industries and improving lives. Founded in 1958, Gore
has built a reputation for solving complex technical challenges in the
most demanding environments — from revolutionizing the outerwear
industry with GORE-TEX® fabric to creating medical devices
that improve and save lives to enabling new levels of performance in the
aerospace, pharmaceutical and mobile electronics markets, among other
industries. The company is also known for its strong, team-oriented
culture and global recognition from the Great Place to Work® Institute.
Headquartered in Newark, Del., Gore employs 9,500 Associates and
generates annual revenues of $3.5 billion. www.gore.com
Products listed may not be available in all markets.
GORE®, GORE-TEX®, EXCLUDER®, and TAG® are trademarks of W. L.
Gore & Associates. AX1499-EN1 OCTOBER 2018
Patients should consult with their physicians for information on the
risk and uses associated with referenced devices or procedures.
Physicians should refer to the Instructions for Use for the approved
indications, contraindications, and information regarding instructions,
warnings, and adverse reactions.
For complete indications and other important safety information for
Gore commercial products referenced herein, refer to the applicable
Instructions for Use (IFU).
Contacts
Media:
Bliss Integrated
Communication for Gore Medical
Liz DeForest, 212-584-5477