Company shares findings from the Global Registry for Endovascular

Aortic Treatment (GREAT), the largest industry-sponsored registry of

aortic stent grafts

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--W.

L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (Gore) will highlight data gleaned

from its Global Registry for Endovascular Aortic Treatment (GREAT) Study

at the 45th Annual Symposium on Vascular and Endovascular Issues, VEITHsymposium®

in New York. The company is featuring the data in multiple presentations

facilitated by lead investigators. GREAT is the largest

industry-sponsored registry of aortic stent grafts with enrollment and

follow-up data from over 100 sites across 13 countries.

“We launched this registry in 2010 to evaluate and better understand how

our family of aortic devices perform in real-world applications, and as

a reflection of our continued commitment to advancing patient care in

the treatment of aortic disease,” said Eric Zacharias, Vascular Business

Leader. “The GREAT study draws from a pool of 5,000 patients who

received one or more of the GORE® EXCLUDER® AAA Endoprostheses, GORE®

EXCLUDER® Iliac Branch Endoprostheses, or Conformable GORE® TAG®

Thoracic Endoprostheses. We are excited to share some of the conclusions

and better inform our product offerings.”

GREAT had broad inclusion criteria with minimal exclusion criteria to

more accurately reflect real world clinical practice. Treatment results

will be tracked for 10 years. This follow-up has and will continue to

provide valuable insights into the long-term durability and behavior of

Gore aortic endografts.

“Traditionally, the industry has captured and shared data on migration,

endoleak rates, rupture, conversions, and a few other data points,” said

Ross Milner, Professor of Surgery and Co-Director of the Center for

Aortic Diseases at the University of Chicago Medical Center and National

Co-Principal Investigator for GREAT in the US. In contrast, the GREAT

investigators have been able to query the data to get insights into

previously unanswered, rarely asked, or often unexplored areas of

treatment. Our lunch symposium will explore a few of those topics.”

Panel discussions on GREAT and the resulting observations will take

place in the Main Pavilion, Mercury Ballroom, starting 12 p.m. EST

Friday, November 16. The discussion will include the comprehensive

portfolio of aortic products.



  • Friday, Nov. 16: GREAT aortic
    endografting questions: What does the data reveal?

Pierre Galvagni Silveira, MD, Florianopolis, Brazil

Andrew

Holden, MD, Auckland, New Zealand

Santi Trimarchi, MD,

Milan, Italy



  • The GREAT update: A review of one of the largest clinical
    registries for abdominal and thoracic aortic devices
    Beth
    Tohill, PhD, Flagstaff, Arizona



  • Acute and chronic Type B aortic dissections: Exploring the nuances
    behind the data
    Dennis Gable, MD, Dallas, Texas



  • Noncylindrical neck morphology: Incidence, effects, and risk of
    reintervention
    William Shutze, MD, Dallas, Texas



  • Performance in the narrow distal aorta: Findings and implications
    Ross
    Milner, MD, Chicago

In addition to GREAT Registry discussions, Gore Medical will be hosting

daily educational events at VEITHsymposium 2018, see

full agenda here.

For more information on Gore aortic portfolio of products, visit www.goremedical.com/aortic.

About VEITHsymposium

Now in its 45th year, VEITHsymposium provides vascular surgeons,

interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists and other

vascular specialists with a unique and exciting format to learn the most

current information about what is new and important in the treatment of

vascular disease. The 5- day event features rapid-fire presentations

from world renowned vascular specialists with emphasis on the latest

advances, changing concepts in diagnosis and management, pressing

controversies and new techniques.

Medical Products Division

Gore engineers devices that treat a range of cardiovascular and other

health conditions. With more than 40 million medical devices implanted

over the course of more than 40 years, Gore builds on its legacy of

improving patient outcomes through research, education and quality

initiatives. Product performance, ease of use and quality of service

provide sustainable cost savings for physicians, hospitals and insurers.

Gore is joined in service with clinicians and through this collaboration

we are improving lives. www.goremedical.com

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated

to transforming industries and improving lives. Founded in 1958, Gore

has built a reputation for solving complex technical challenges in the

most demanding environments — from revolutionizing the outerwear

industry with GORE-TEX® fabric to creating medical devices

that improve and save lives to enabling new levels of performance in the

aerospace, pharmaceutical and mobile electronics markets, among other

industries. The company is also known for its strong, team-oriented

culture and global recognition from the Great Place to Work® Institute.

Headquartered in Newark, Del., Gore employs 9,500 Associates and

generates annual revenues of $3.5 billion. www.gore.com

Products listed may not be available in all markets.

GORE®, GORE-TEX®, EXCLUDER®, and TAG® are trademarks of W. L.

Gore & Associates. AX1499-EN1 OCTOBER 2018

Patients should consult with their physicians for information on the

risk and uses associated with referenced devices or procedures.

Physicians should refer to the Instructions for Use for the approved

indications, contraindications, and information regarding instructions,

warnings, and adverse reactions.

For complete indications and other important safety information for

Gore commercial products referenced herein, refer to the applicable

Instructions for Use (IFU).

Contacts

Media:

Bliss Integrated

Communication for Gore Medical

Liz DeForest, 212-584-5477

Liz@blissintegrated.com

