6th largest convenience store chain in the United States extends JDA footprint to manage its workforce, automate labor forecasting and increase employee engagement
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA Software, Inc., today announced that GPM Investments, LLC – the largest privately-owned company in the convenience store channel of business in the United States, has extended its JDA footprint as it looks to manage its workforce on one unified platform. GPM has selected a range of JDA® Workforce Management solutions to not only automate labor forecasting, but to manage time & attendance, scheduling and labor planning on a single platform. GPM is already using JDA for its category management needs in its more than 1,200 stores.
GPM, based in Richmond, VA, operates or supplies fuel to stores in Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia and is the 6th largest convenience store chain in the country.
JDA Workforce Management will drive labor scheduling and forecasting, time & attendance and employee self-service for GPM, replacing its manual spreadsheet-based process, saving countless hours and sharpening labor planning accuracy exponentially. With JDA Workforce Management, managers save time in manually editing and creating schedules and have real-time visibility into schedules on a daily and weekly basis by understanding the current and future needs of the organization.
“Our employees are our most strategic asset at the front lines of the shopper experience, and we need to ensure customer satisfaction from the moment they walk in the door,” said Chris Giacobone, COO at GPM. “JDA has deep-seated expertise managing the retail workforce and we knew we’d be in the best hands as we reinvent our labor planning processes.”
In addition, GPM will be able to reduce labor violations and exceptions, maximize productivity by reducing manual processes, and ultimately, optimize its labor force while improving customer service. With JDA Workforce Management, GPM will create optimal, accurate schedules, plan the right long-range staffing, and leverage advanced mobile capabilities that improve both service and communications. Unique role-based capabilities will also allow store managers to quickly react to unforeseen events like increased store traffic flow, employee illness or no-shows, to ensure optimal staffing at all times.
“It’s paramount that retailers match staffing to demand across all time horizons – particularly at a convenience store, where demand can fluctuate quite a bit based on time of day, store location and seasonality,” said Terry Turner, president, North American Retail, JDA. “JDA Workforce Management has been used for decades by retailers as it’s purpose-built, with advanced planning, budgeting and scheduling capabilities that unite the labor planning process around the world. We’re happy to support GPM in the next phase of their retail supply chain strategy.”
About GPM Investments, LLC
GPM Investments, LLC, together with its subsidiaries, is the largest privately-owned company in the convenience store channel of business. With recent acquisitions, GPM has widened its reach to approximately 1,400 stores. The company, based in Richmond, VA, operates or supplies fuel to stores in Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Its stores offer a large selection of grocery items, such as fresh fruit, an exclusive (e)vapors® line, a proprietary fas SNACKS line, and many other products to suit the needs of every customer. One feature, setting many of its convenience stores apart is a wide array of proprietary food offerings ranging from fresh-made salads and sandwiches to healthy, grab-and-go meals.
Visit www.gpminvestments.com to learn more about GPM's stores.
About JDA Software, Inc.
JDA Software offers the leading supply chain management (SCM) platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). JDA’s leading cloud solutions manage supply chains from end-to-end, spanning supply chain and retail planning, execution and delivery. Using JDA’s comprehensive SCM platform and its broad partner ecosystem, customers can better predict and shape demand, transform product delivery, fulfill more intelligently, grow revenue and profits, and deliver superior customer experiences. JDA’s proven solutions power an Autonomous Supply ChainTM for 4,000 of the world’s leading companies including 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com
