SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Driveri--GPS Insight, a leading provider of fleet software to organizations with
fleets of vehicles, trailers, and other mobile assets, announces today
their partnership with Netradyne to offer Driveri
Dash Cams to their customers. Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras
enhance driver safety by capturing and analyzing every driving
experience.
Dash Cams Tackle Risk in a Whole New Way
“Organizations have long been using fleet software to monitor driver
behavior, helping reduce unsafe driving such as speeding, harsh braking,
and rapid acceleration. While receiving this information in reports can
be of great value, video footage captured through in-cab cameras is
helping fleets tackle risk in a whole new way,” said Jason Walker, Chief
Revenue Officer for GPS Insight. “We can now see what’s happening from
the driver’s perspective as well as in the cab of the vehicle. This
helps organizations recognize and correct the highest levels of risk and
liability within their fleet.”
Why Driveri Dash Cams
As part of their next phase in safety technology, GPS Insight was
looking for a partnership that could provide the most insightful driver
behavior data to their customers. “Our selection of Netradyne was a
result of their vision-based technology providing comprehensive insights
into driver behavior, whereas many solutions only provide a narrow,
event-based view from triggers such as speeding, hard acceleration, or
harsh braking,” said Shay Demmons, VP of Product for GPS Insight. “The
difference in these technologies is analogous to having a fleet manager
riding shotgun with their drivers at all times versus doing a ride-along
for a couple of minutes per month to determine the overall safety of
their fleet.” The capabilities of the Driveri Dash Cam provide
organizations with a much higher level of coaching information that
includes positive feedback for their performance.
Key Features Include:
High-definition cameras that record in 1080p and provide a 360-degree
view of the driver’s environment.
AI, vision-based analytics to identify traffic signals, following
distance, stop signs, posted speed, and U-Turns.
An easy-to-use web application to review driver events.
Greenzone Scorecard to actively monitor safe driving behavior and
provide coaching.
For more information on Driveri
Dash Cams, contact GPS Insight today.
About GPS Insight
GPS Insight helps customers engage their fleet by delivering innovative
solutions and actionable insights. Organizations across North America
turn to GPS Insight when they have high fleet operating costs, are
worried about safety on the roads, and have inefficiencies that waste
valuable time and money. GPS Insight offers all-encompassing fleet
software for organizations with fleets of vehicles, trailers, and other
mobile assets. GPS Insight provides many fleet solutions to include
vehicle and asset tracking, in-cab cameras, ELD, fuel cards, and much
more.
For more information, visit www.gpsinsight.com.
Contacts
Media Contact
Jenny Shiner, GPS Insight
Communications
Manager
7201 E. Henkel Way, Suite 400
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
866-477-4321