SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Driveri--GPS Insight, a leading provider of fleet software to organizations with

fleets of vehicles, trailers, and other mobile assets, announces today

their partnership with Netradyne to offer Driveri

Dash Cams to their customers. Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras

enhance driver safety by capturing and analyzing every driving

experience.

Dash Cams Tackle Risk in a Whole New Way

“Organizations have long been using fleet software to monitor driver

behavior, helping reduce unsafe driving such as speeding, harsh braking,

and rapid acceleration. While receiving this information in reports can

be of great value, video footage captured through in-cab cameras is

helping fleets tackle risk in a whole new way,” said Jason Walker, Chief

Revenue Officer for GPS Insight. “We can now see what’s happening from

the driver’s perspective as well as in the cab of the vehicle. This

helps organizations recognize and correct the highest levels of risk and

liability within their fleet.”

Why Driveri Dash Cams

As part of their next phase in safety technology, GPS Insight was

looking for a partnership that could provide the most insightful driver

behavior data to their customers. “Our selection of Netradyne was a

result of their vision-based technology providing comprehensive insights

into driver behavior, whereas many solutions only provide a narrow,

event-based view from triggers such as speeding, hard acceleration, or

harsh braking,” said Shay Demmons, VP of Product for GPS Insight. “The

difference in these technologies is analogous to having a fleet manager

riding shotgun with their drivers at all times versus doing a ride-along

for a couple of minutes per month to determine the overall safety of

their fleet.” The capabilities of the Driveri Dash Cam provide

organizations with a much higher level of coaching information that

includes positive feedback for their performance.

Key Features Include:



  • High-definition cameras that record in 1080p and provide a 360-degree
    view of the driver’s environment.


  • AI, vision-based analytics to identify traffic signals, following
    distance, stop signs, posted speed, and U-Turns.


  • An easy-to-use web application to review driver events.


  • Greenzone Scorecard to actively monitor safe driving behavior and
    provide coaching.

For more information on Driveri

Dash Cams, contact GPS Insight today.

About GPS Insight

GPS Insight helps customers engage their fleet by delivering innovative

solutions and actionable insights. Organizations across North America

turn to GPS Insight when they have high fleet operating costs, are

worried about safety on the roads, and have inefficiencies that waste

valuable time and money. GPS Insight offers all-encompassing fleet

software for organizations with fleets of vehicles, trailers, and other

mobile assets. GPS Insight provides many fleet solutions to include

vehicle and asset tracking, in-cab cameras, ELD, fuel cards, and much

more.

For more information, visit www.gpsinsight.com.

Contacts

Media Contact

Jenny Shiner, GPS Insight

Communications

Manager

7201 E. Henkel Way, Suite 400

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

866-477-4321

jenny.shiner@gpsinsight.com

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles