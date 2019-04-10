SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GPS Insight, a leading provider of fleet software to organizations with
fleets of vehicles, trailers, and other mobile assets, announces
today the launch of their new Partner Ecosystem. Ted Cole, the VP of
Channel & Strategic Partnerships, introduces the program in support of
market growth at GPS Insight. “Since joining the organization, my focus
has been on driving the strategic investments in the channel
infrastructure at GPS Insight. Since January 1st, we have significantly
increased the number of channel resources that are foundational for
scaling our programs while continuing to meet our partners’
expectations,” said Cole.
The Ecosystem
Ecosystems are replacing traditional channel programs worldwide. “In
addition to the emerging marketplaces, vendors will evolve their
programs past pyramid tiers and start looking at partners based on their
skills around buyer types, sub-industries, geographies, sectors,
segments, customer size, and the technology stack. Ecosystems will
encourage partnering with other partners, as well as
hyper-specialization among the millions of customer opportunities,” said
Jay McBain, Principal Analyst – Channels, Partnerships, & Alliances for
Forrester Research Inc.
The GPS Insight Ecosystem provides deeply integrated technologies to
customers, providing essential functionality from all spectrums of fleet
technology. What differentiates the GPS Insight channel program is the
community of integration and partnership opportunities available for all
business solution providers participating in the program. “The channel
industry is changing, and we have to change with it,” said Cole. “The
Ecosystem provides a fresh approach to partnerships and interconnected
technologies. When partners choose to do business with GPS Insight, they
are joining a community of technology providers they can leverage for
their revenue growth and solution’s enhancement.”
The Ecosystem program offers many partnering opportunities that are
flexible based on business objectives including reselling, providing
referrals, white labeling, and software integrations.
Channel Growth at GPS Insight
The Ecosystem comes along with many developments to channel business at
GPS Insight. “As an organization, we are evolving to support our
partners more than ever before to achieve collective business growth, as
one team. The Ecosystem is not just a marketplace; it’s part of what we
do. We are successful when both our customers and partners are
successful,” said Gary Fitzgerald, CEO of GPS Insight. Along with
additional partnership opportunities, GPS Insight is expanding the
channel team and resources, offering partners additional support, sales
enablement, product training, streamlined order placement, and lead
registration functionality.
About GPS Insight
GPS Insight helps customers engage their fleet by delivering innovative
solutions and actionable insights. Organizations across North America
turn to GPS Insight when they have high fleet operating costs, are
worried about safety on the roads, and have inefficiencies that waste
valuable time and money. GPS Insight offers all-encompassing fleet
software for organizations with fleets of vehicles, trailers, and other
mobile assets. GPS Insight provides many fleet solutions to include
vehicle and asset tracking, in-cab cameras, ELD, fuel cards, and much
more.
For more information, visit www.gpsinsight.com.
