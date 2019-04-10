SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GPS Insight, a leading provider of fleet software to organizations with

fleets of vehicles, trailers, and other mobile assets, announces

today the launch of their new Partner Ecosystem. Ted Cole, the VP of

Channel & Strategic Partnerships, introduces the program in support of

market growth at GPS Insight. “Since joining the organization, my focus

has been on driving the strategic investments in the channel

infrastructure at GPS Insight. Since January 1st, we have significantly

increased the number of channel resources that are foundational for

scaling our programs while continuing to meet our partners’

expectations,” said Cole.

The Ecosystem

Ecosystems are replacing traditional channel programs worldwide. “In

addition to the emerging marketplaces, vendors will evolve their

programs past pyramid tiers and start looking at partners based on their

skills around buyer types, sub-industries, geographies, sectors,

segments, customer size, and the technology stack. Ecosystems will

encourage partnering with other partners, as well as

hyper-specialization among the millions of customer opportunities,” said

Jay McBain, Principal Analyst – Channels, Partnerships, & Alliances for

Forrester Research Inc.

The GPS Insight Ecosystem provides deeply integrated technologies to

customers, providing essential functionality from all spectrums of fleet

technology. What differentiates the GPS Insight channel program is the

community of integration and partnership opportunities available for all

business solution providers participating in the program. “The channel

industry is changing, and we have to change with it,” said Cole. “The

Ecosystem provides a fresh approach to partnerships and interconnected

technologies. When partners choose to do business with GPS Insight, they

are joining a community of technology providers they can leverage for

their revenue growth and solution’s enhancement.”

The Ecosystem program offers many partnering opportunities that are

flexible based on business objectives including reselling, providing

referrals, white labeling, and software integrations.

Channel Growth at GPS Insight

The Ecosystem comes along with many developments to channel business at

GPS Insight. “As an organization, we are evolving to support our

partners more than ever before to achieve collective business growth, as

one team. The Ecosystem is not just a marketplace; it’s part of what we

do. We are successful when both our customers and partners are

successful,” said Gary Fitzgerald, CEO of GPS Insight. Along with

additional partnership opportunities, GPS Insight is expanding the

channel team and resources, offering partners additional support, sales

enablement, product training, streamlined order placement, and lead

registration functionality.

About GPS Insight

GPS Insight helps customers engage their fleet by delivering innovative

solutions and actionable insights. Organizations across North America

turn to GPS Insight when they have high fleet operating costs, are

worried about safety on the roads, and have inefficiencies that waste

valuable time and money. GPS Insight offers all-encompassing fleet

software for organizations with fleets of vehicles, trailers, and other

mobile assets. GPS Insight provides many fleet solutions to include

vehicle and asset tracking, in-cab cameras, ELD, fuel cards, and much

more.

For more information, visit www.gpsinsight.com.

Contacts

Jenny Shiner, GPS Insight

Communications Manager

7201 E.

Henkel Way, Suite 400

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

866-477-4321

jenny.shiner@gpsinsight.com

