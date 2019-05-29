SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/allstate?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#allstatelt;/agt;--GPS Insight, a leading provider of fleet software to organizations with
fleets of vehicles, trailers, and other mobile assets, announces their
new roadside
assistance solution powered by Allstate for their customers. The
comprehensive roadside assistance solution reduces fleet downtime due to
roadside emergencies or inconveniences like dead batteries, empty fuel
tanks, flat tires, and more. This service helps get light duty vehicles
back up and running in no time to ensure organizations continue to excel.
Key features of the solution include:
Vehicle Towing: Up to five miles in any direction.
Vehicle Winching: If a vehicle is stuck in a ditch, mud or snow and is
accessible from a regularly traveled roadway.
Fuel Delivery: A service vehicle will deliver up to three gallons of
fuel to the customer’s location.
Jump Start: Service is provided to jump start a dead battery or make
other minor roadside adjustments to start a vehicle.
Flat Tire: Service is offered to change a flat tire with an inflated
spare.
Lockout: Service is provided to gain access if the ignition key is
lost or accidentally locked inside the vehicle.
About GPS Insight
GPS Insight helps customers engage their fleet by delivering innovative
solutions and actionable insights. Organizations across North America
turn to GPS Insight when they have high fleet operating costs, are
worried about safety on the roads, and have inefficiencies that waste
valuable time and money. GPS Insight offers all-encompassing fleet
software for organizations with fleets of vehicles, trailers, and other
mobile assets. GPS Insight provides many fleet solutions to include
vehicle and asset tracking, in-cab cameras, ELD, fuel cards, and much
more.
For more information, visit www.gpsinsight.com.
