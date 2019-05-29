SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/allstate?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#allstatelt;/agt;--GPS Insight, a leading provider of fleet software to organizations with

fleets of vehicles, trailers, and other mobile assets, announces their

new roadside

assistance solution powered by Allstate for their customers. The

comprehensive roadside assistance solution reduces fleet downtime due to

roadside emergencies or inconveniences like dead batteries, empty fuel

tanks, flat tires, and more. This service helps get light duty vehicles

back up and running in no time to ensure organizations continue to excel.

Key features of the solution include:



  • Vehicle Towing: Up to five miles in any direction.


  • Vehicle Winching: If a vehicle is stuck in a ditch, mud or snow and is
    accessible from a regularly traveled roadway.


  • Fuel Delivery: A service vehicle will deliver up to three gallons of
    fuel to the customer’s location.


  • Jump Start: Service is provided to jump start a dead battery or make
    other minor roadside adjustments to start a vehicle.


  • Flat Tire: Service is offered to change a flat tire with an inflated
    spare.


  • Lockout: Service is provided to gain access if the ignition key is
    lost or accidentally locked inside the vehicle.

About GPS Insight

GPS Insight helps customers engage their fleet by delivering innovative

solutions and actionable insights. Organizations across North America

turn to GPS Insight when they have high fleet operating costs, are

worried about safety on the roads, and have inefficiencies that waste

valuable time and money. GPS Insight offers all-encompassing fleet

software for organizations with fleets of vehicles, trailers, and other

mobile assets. GPS Insight provides many fleet solutions to include

vehicle and asset tracking, in-cab cameras, ELD, fuel cards, and much

more.

For more information, visit www.gpsinsight.com.

Contacts

Media Contact

Jenny Shiner, GPS Insight

Communications

Manager

7201 E. Henkel Way, Suite 400

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

866-477-4321

jenny.shiner@gpsinsight.com

