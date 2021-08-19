Granite Awarded $25.7 Million Airfield Safety Enhancement Project at Tucson International Airport

The ASE program will transition the airfield at Tucson International Airport (TUS) into a new era of safety and provide redundancy with a second parallel runway that will serve the Southern Arizona region for decades to come. The DBB1 project represents a key phase of the ASE program and will expand access for the Air National Guard and other fixed-base operations on the southwest side of the airfield. Scope of work includes the construction of the new bypass taxiway including pavement removal, earthwork, electrical, drainage, pavement markings, and landscaping.

“The DBB1 project naturally ties into our existing work at the airport and fills an anticipated break in construction on the CMAR,” said Granite Area Manager Anthony Alfonso. “Securing this project allows our team to maintain focus on the airfield and provide best value to TAA on the ASE program, benefitting all stakeholders.”