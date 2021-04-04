 Skip to main content
Granite Awarded $34 Million Roadway Rehabilitation Project in Tucson

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced it has been awarded the Tucson – Oracle Junction – Globe Hwy (SR77), Junction I-10 to Calle Concordia project in Tucson, Arizona by the Arizona Department of Transportation. The $34 million contract award was included in Granite’s fourth quarter 2020 backlog.

The project will rehabilitate nine miles of six-lane State Route 77/Oracle Road in Pima County, Arizona, an arterial road connecting Interstate 10 to the City of Tucson, Casa Adobes, and the Town of Oro Valley. Granite’s scope of work includes the milling and replacement of the asphaltic concrete; extending the storm drain pipe; constructing the curbs and gutters, sidewalks, and sidewalk ramps; replacing the guardrail; repairing the bridge decks; replacing the signals and lighting, and other miscellaneous improvements.

“Granite is honored to help revitalize Oracle Road which is critical to the vitality of the Tucson metropolitan area,” said Granite Area Manager Andrew Rogers. “We build with sustainability in mind to ensure this infrastructure endures for the community for the many years to come.”

Construction materials for the project including 145,000 tons of asphaltic concrete and 20,000 tons of concrete aggregates will be supplied by Granite’s Tangerine Road Facility.

Construction is expected to begin in April 2021 and is expected to conclude by March 2023.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contacts

Media

Erin Kuhlman 831-768-4111

Investors

Wenjun Xu 831-761-7861

