PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allison+Partners
today announced that after a competitive review, it has been named PR
agency of record for the Greater
Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC), which actively works to attract and
grow businesses and advocate for the competitiveness of the Greater
Phoenix area. Allison+Partners will support the organization’s PR
efforts as it aims to attract organizations to relocate or expand to the
region.
“In order to meet our business objectives, we were looking for a partner
to further promote Greater Phoenix’s pro-business climate to national
and international organizations who are considering relocating or
expanding,” said GPEC President & CEO Chris Camacho. “Allison+Partners
demonstrated that it could not only amplify our public relations and
content development efforts regionally, but also has offices in all of
our priority markets, making them the perfect partner for us to promote
Greater Phoenix to businesses seeking to relocate or expand.”
Working with GPEC, Allison+Partners will be responsible for media
relations, thought leadership, conferences and awards to help the
organization promote Greater Phoenix as “The
Connected Place.” The agency will execute a fully integrated PR
campaign targeting c-suite decision makers, government affairs staffs,
vice presidents of economic development and site selection committees.
The account will be serviced out of the agency’s Phoenix office.
“GPEC is a leader in the economic growth and health of the Greater
Phoenix region, which makes working with them such an exciting
opportunity for our agency. The organization’s goals align with our own
as we look to expand our capabilities in the region in the technology
and economic development sectors,” said Lisa Schmidtke, general manager
of the agency’s Phoenix office. “We’re confident in our ability to
support GPEC’s PR efforts and the immediate value we will bring to their
organization.”
About Allison+Partners:
Allison+Partners, an MDC
Partners company, is a global marketing and communications agency
driven by a collaborative approach to innovation and creativity. The
firm was named PRWeek’s 2017 “Best Place to Work,” The Holmes Report’s
2017 “Digital Agency of the Year,” 2016 “Asia Pacific Corporate Agency
of the Year,” PRWeek’s 2015 “Midsize Agency of the Year” and In2 SABRE’s
2015 “Most Innovative Agency.” Allison+Partners has 29 offices worldwide
and is organized around six practices: Consumer Marketing, Corporate,
Global China, Healthcare, Public Affairs and Technology. All Told, which
combines research, content, creative, digital and measurement expertise
into one offering, works across these practices to deliver integrated
storytelling for clients. The agency also has a network and deep
affiliations with firms worldwide through MDC Partners (NASDAQ: MDCA), a
progressive marketing and communications network, championing the most
innovative entrepreneurial talent. For more information, visit www.allisonpr.com.
About Greater Phoenix Economic Council:
Established in 1989, the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC)
actively works to attract and grow quality businesses and advocate for
the competitiveness of Greater Phoenix. As the regional economic
development organization, GPEC works with 22-member communities,
Maricopa County and more than 150 private investors to accomplish its
mission, and serve as a strategic partner to companies across the world
as they expand or relocate. GPEC’s business development team provides
confidential, expert support to companies as they plan their expansion
and relocation strategies, including labor and economic impact data and
analytics, streamlined real estate searches, and connectivity to
decision makers. Consistently ranked as a top national economic
development organization, GPEC’s approach to connectivity extends beyond
the fabric of the community. Known as The
Connected Place, Greater Phoenix is in a relentless
pursuit of innovative and entrepreneurial technology-focused companies
that are committed to changing the game. For more information about
GPEC, visit www.gpec.org or
