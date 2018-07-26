PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allison+Partners

today announced that after a competitive review, it has been named PR

agency of record for the Greater

Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC), which actively works to attract and

grow businesses and advocate for the competitiveness of the Greater

Phoenix area. Allison+Partners will support the organization’s PR

efforts as it aims to attract organizations to relocate or expand to the

region.

“In order to meet our business objectives, we were looking for a partner

to further promote Greater Phoenix’s pro-business climate to national

and international organizations who are considering relocating or

expanding,” said GPEC President & CEO Chris Camacho. “Allison+Partners

demonstrated that it could not only amplify our public relations and

content development efforts regionally, but also has offices in all of

our priority markets, making them the perfect partner for us to promote

Greater Phoenix to businesses seeking to relocate or expand.”

Working with GPEC, Allison+Partners will be responsible for media

relations, thought leadership, conferences and awards to help the

organization promote Greater Phoenix as “The

Connected Place.” The agency will execute a fully integrated PR

campaign targeting c-suite decision makers, government affairs staffs,

vice presidents of economic development and site selection committees.

The account will be serviced out of the agency’s Phoenix office.

“GPEC is a leader in the economic growth and health of the Greater

Phoenix region, which makes working with them such an exciting

opportunity for our agency. The organization’s goals align with our own

as we look to expand our capabilities in the region in the technology

and economic development sectors,” said Lisa Schmidtke, general manager

of the agency’s Phoenix office. “We’re confident in our ability to

support GPEC’s PR efforts and the immediate value we will bring to their

organization.”

About Allison+Partners:

Allison+Partners, an MDC

Partners company, is a global marketing and communications agency

driven by a collaborative approach to innovation and creativity. The

firm was named PRWeek’s 2017 “Best Place to Work,” The Holmes Report’s

2017 “Digital Agency of the Year,” 2016 “Asia Pacific Corporate Agency

of the Year,” PRWeek’s 2015 “Midsize Agency of the Year” and In2 SABRE’s

2015 “Most Innovative Agency.” Allison+Partners has 29 offices worldwide

and is organized around six practices: Consumer Marketing, Corporate,

Global China, Healthcare, Public Affairs and Technology. All Told, which

combines research, content, creative, digital and measurement expertise

into one offering, works across these practices to deliver integrated

storytelling for clients. The agency also has a network and deep

affiliations with firms worldwide through MDC Partners (NASDAQ: MDCA), a

progressive marketing and communications network, championing the most

innovative entrepreneurial talent. For more information, visit www.allisonpr.com.

About Greater Phoenix Economic Council:

Established in 1989, the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC)

actively works to attract and grow quality businesses and advocate for

the competitiveness of Greater Phoenix. As the regional economic

development organization, GPEC works with 22-member communities,

Maricopa County and more than 150 private investors to accomplish its

mission, and serve as a strategic partner to companies across the world

as they expand or relocate. GPEC’s business development team provides

confidential, expert support to companies as they plan their expansion

and relocation strategies, including labor and economic impact data and

analytics, streamlined real estate searches, and connectivity to

decision makers. Consistently ranked as a top national economic

development organization, GPEC’s approach to connectivity extends beyond

the fabric of the community. Known as The

Connected PlaceGreater Phoenix is in a relentless

pursuit of innovative and entrepreneurial technology-focused companies

that are committed to changing the game. For more information about

GPEC, visit www.gpec.org or

follow us on LinkedInFacebook and Twitter.

Contacts

Allison+Partners

Nicole Frankfort, 646-428-0651

nfrankfort@allisonpr.com

