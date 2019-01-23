POULTNEY, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EcoLeague?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#EcoLeaguelt;/agt;--Green Mountain College (GMC) announced today that its trustees voted to

close the college following commencement in May. The announcement was

made at an all-college meeting.

With the college age population decline in Vermont and New England over

the past decade projected to continue, there has been an associated

decline in enrollment. At the same time, the costs of providing the

quality education that GMC students want and deserve have remained

stable or have increased. That combination of a decrease in tuition

payments and an increase in the costs of providing unique programming

have overstrained GMC finances.

Prescott College in Arizona will hire some Green Mountain faculty; house

all of Green Mountain’s academic records; provide opportunities for

Green Mountain students to complete their degrees, and create a center,

school, or institute that carries on the Green Mountain name. The two

colleges share a mission and are founding members of the EcoLeague

consortium of environmentally focused colleges.

The decision to close and partner with Prescott was only finalized after

all options were fully investigated and the pros and cons of each path

carefully evaluated over several months.

Our efforts to maintain the Poultney campus as the site where

Green Mountain’s unique programs would continue to be delivered did not

cease when students left for the semester break a month ago. In fact,

efforts were redoubled to find a solution but we have reached the point

that continued pursuit of these strategies is narrowing the options

available for all students, faculty and staff,” said Green

Mountain College President Robert Allen.

Over the past 18 months, the administration and college trustees

investigated a wide range of options available to insure the

continuation of its mission, including potential ways to decrease costs

and increase revenues. The GMC administration met with potential

partners both in and out-of-state and strategic alliances were explored

with other institutions that share the same values as the college and

that have a complementary curriculum to the GMC.

Several options were still under consideration as recently as last week;

however, the college was unable to find a financial solution, or secure

a partnership that would enable the GMC-Poultney campus to continue

operations beyond the Spring semester. The GMC-Poultney campus will

wind-down all operations in Vermont after commencement in May.

If we could not remain here in Poultney, our goals had been to

find an institution that had already committed to a sustainability

curriculum, had a similar small college feel, would continue the Green

Mountain legacy, be committed to ensuring that there would be little or

no direct financial or academic impact on our students and, despite the

notable change in geography and in climate, would provide for as smooth

of a transition as possible for students,” added Allen.

The partnership with Prescott and the teach-out agreements with the

seven (7) other colleges are subject to the approval of The New England

Commission of Higher Education and The Higher Education Commission.

The college will be conducting separate Q and A sessions for faculty,

staff, and students. It will be staffed by college personnel who are

best equipped to answer the many questions that result from today’s

announcement. In addition, over the next two days the college will be

holding separate call-in opportunities for parents, alumni and graduate

students.

Not all positions will continue to the end of the semester. In

coordination with State of Vermont Department of Labor, we will be

scheduling job fairs on campus. In addition, several trustees and other

individuals connected to the College have volunteered to assist staff in

finding new jobs. Each staff member will be notified of the current plan

for their position in the next week.

Green Mountain College is committed to helping students, faculty and

staff transition to their next opportunity. The GMC administration and

trustees will devote their full attention to this effort.

