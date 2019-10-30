MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atwell, LLC is pleased to welcome Greg Kassick as Construction Manager. Based in Atwell’s Mesa office, he will manage project scope, schedule, field operations and quality control/quality assurance on construction projects.
With more than 30 years of construction and estimating experience, Kassick has managed multi-million dollar projects for single and multi-family residential, retail and athletic facilities. He has also provided services for hospitality, restaurant development, military, k-12 & higher education, and state-level clients. His extensive background in construction includes the development of project cost estimates, general schedule and change order management, and the oversight of subcontractor relationships including price/budget negotiations.
"Greg is a great addition to our regional team," said Vice President Mark Borushko "His experience of successfully taking projects from preconstruction through completion and close-out will make him a great addition to Atwell’s Construction Management team.”
Atwell continues to grow its construction management practice in the real estate and land development sector. With this strategic hire and the team now assembled across the United States, Atwell is the provider of choice for companies developing new residential projects, expanding existing infrastructure, or in need of support to help maintain their existing assets.
Atwell, LLC is a national consulting, engineering, and construction services firm with technical professionals located across the country. Creating innovative solutions for clients in industries such as real estate and land development, power and energy, and oil and gas, Atwell provides comprehensive turnkey services including land and right-of-way support, planning, landscape architecture, engineering, land surveying, environmental compliance and permitting, and program and construction management.
