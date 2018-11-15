VC Giant Greycroft Partners bets big on creators of Globaltranz

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emerge, the creators of the Private Marketplace for freight which

provides a platform for connecting shippers and their carriers, today

announced that they have raised $20 million dollars in a seed round.

Greycroft, owned by venture capital titan Alan Patricof, lead the round

with participation from other existing investors.

The firm was founded in the beginning of 2018 by industry veteran

brothers, Andrew and Michael Leto. The brothers grew up in the freight

industry spending summers helping their father run his air freight

business. This experience would later lead them to build Globaltranz, a

software-driven third-party logistics company created to help shippers

better manage their freight, which was acquired earlier this year by

private equity firm The Jordan Company for over $400 million.

“We invest in companies that have the potential to change the entire

narrative of their perspective industry.” said Will Szczerbiak,

Principal at Greycroft Partners. “Michael and Andrew’s expertise and

experience in the industry are unparalleled.”

EmergeTMS’ goal is to ease the frustration, curb the disorganization and

provide true real-time visibility when companies move product across the

country. Their system includes quote management, real-time tracking,

real-time chat, analytics, history, and automated lane/repeat shipment

creation.

“Starting one of the biggest 3pls in the country, building an LTL

marketplace and then creating a full truckload process has given us the

insight to reduce the inefficiencies our customers experience,” said

Michael Leto, CEO of EmergeTMS, “This ultimately allows customers to

reduce their costs and positively impact their bottom line.”

The Leto brothers have bolstered their executive team and board with

industry experts alike. Jack Holmes, former CEO of UPS Freight, one of

the largest LTL carriers in the U.S. and a leading provider in truckload

services until his retirement in 2016. Grant Crawford, former Fedex

executive with over three decades experience in the international

freight markets, joined EmergeTMS as Chief Commercial Officer.

“After being engaged in this space for many years, what Emerge is

doing is the most exciting approach to solving the problems for shippers

and carriers alike that I’ve ever seen,” said Jack Holmes, former CEO of

UPS Freight.

About EmergeTMS

A web-based truckload management system focused on connecting

shippers and their partners when executing full truckload transactions.

Our system includes quote management, real-time tracking, real-time

chat, analytics, history, and automated lane/repeat shipment creation.

About Greycroft

Greycroft is a leading venture capital firm

focused on investments in the Internet and mobile markets. With offices

in the two media capitals of the world – New York and Los Angeles –

Greycroft is uniquely positioned to serve entrepreneurs who have chosen

us as their partners. Greycroft leverages an extensive network of media

and technology industry connections to help entrepreneurs gain

visibility, build strategic relationships, bring their products to

market, and build successful businesses. Greycroft manages in excess of

$1 billion and has made over 150 investments since inception in leading

companies including Acorns, App Annie, Boxed, Braintree, Buddy Media,

Everything But The House, Extreme Reach, Huffington Post, Icertis, JW

Player, Maker Studios, Plated, Scopely, Shipt, TheRealReal, Thrive

Market, Trunk Club,Venmo,WideOrbit, and Yeahka.

