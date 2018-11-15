VC Giant Greycroft Partners bets big on creators of Globaltranz
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emerge, the creators of the Private Marketplace for freight which
provides a platform for connecting shippers and their carriers, today
announced that they have raised $20 million dollars in a seed round.
Greycroft, owned by venture capital titan Alan Patricof, lead the round
with participation from other existing investors.
The firm was founded in the beginning of 2018 by industry veteran
brothers, Andrew and Michael Leto. The brothers grew up in the freight
industry spending summers helping their father run his air freight
business. This experience would later lead them to build Globaltranz, a
software-driven third-party logistics company created to help shippers
better manage their freight, which was acquired earlier this year by
private equity firm The Jordan Company for over $400 million.
“We invest in companies that have the potential to change the entire
narrative of their perspective industry.” said Will Szczerbiak,
Principal at Greycroft Partners. “Michael and Andrew’s expertise and
experience in the industry are unparalleled.”
EmergeTMS’ goal is to ease the frustration, curb the disorganization and
provide true real-time visibility when companies move product across the
country. Their system includes quote management, real-time tracking,
real-time chat, analytics, history, and automated lane/repeat shipment
creation.
“Starting one of the biggest 3pls in the country, building an LTL
marketplace and then creating a full truckload process has given us the
insight to reduce the inefficiencies our customers experience,” said
Michael Leto, CEO of EmergeTMS, “This ultimately allows customers to
reduce their costs and positively impact their bottom line.”
The Leto brothers have bolstered their executive team and board with
industry experts alike. Jack Holmes, former CEO of UPS Freight, one of
the largest LTL carriers in the U.S. and a leading provider in truckload
services until his retirement in 2016. Grant Crawford, former Fedex
executive with over three decades experience in the international
freight markets, joined EmergeTMS as Chief Commercial Officer.
“After being engaged in this space for many years, what Emerge is
doing is the most exciting approach to solving the problems for shippers
and carriers alike that I’ve ever seen,” said Jack Holmes, former CEO of
UPS Freight.
About EmergeTMS
A web-based truckload management system focused on connecting
shippers and their partners when executing full truckload transactions.
Our system includes quote management, real-time tracking, real-time
chat, analytics, history, and automated lane/repeat shipment creation.
About Greycroft
Greycroft is a leading venture capital firm
focused on investments in the Internet and mobile markets. With offices
in the two media capitals of the world – New York and Los Angeles –
Greycroft is uniquely positioned to serve entrepreneurs who have chosen
us as their partners. Greycroft leverages an extensive network of media
and technology industry connections to help entrepreneurs gain
visibility, build strategic relationships, bring their products to
market, and build successful businesses. Greycroft manages in excess of
$1 billion and has made over 150 investments since inception in leading
companies including Acorns, App Annie, Boxed, Braintree, Buddy Media,
Everything But The House, Extreme Reach, Huffington Post, Icertis, JW
Player, Maker Studios, Plated, Scopely, Shipt, TheRealReal, Thrive
Market, Trunk Club,Venmo,WideOrbit, and Yeahka.
