PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC (“Greystar”), a global leader in the

investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing

properties, today announced the acquisition of the 349-unit Crescent

Highland on behalf of its real estate funds. The asset, located at 4626

N. 16th Street in the Camelback Corridor, represents an

opportunity for Greystar to acquire a best-in-class, highly amenitized

property in a sought-after urban neighborhood favored by young

professionals.

“The acquisition of Crescent Highland complements Greystar’s strategy of

acquiring high-quality assets in rapidly growing markets like the

Camelback Corridor,” said Kevin Kaberna, Executive Director and leader

of Greystar’s U.S. Investment platform. “We were able to purchase a

brand new product below true replacement cost, and we believe our plan

to leverage Greystar’s operational efficiencies will allow us to

maximize the property’s potential and capitalize on the neighborhood’s

enduring popularity.”

Completed in 2017, Crescent Highland is well positioned in the Camelback

Corridor, which boasts one of the area’s most vibrant dining and

entertainment scenes in Midtown/Uptown Phoenix as well as proximity to

three major employment hubs representing approximately 192,000 jobs. The

property has direct access to State Route 51 and is walking distance

from over 30 restaurants and popular grocery stores.

Residences feature nine-foot ceilings with high-end interior finishes,

including vinyl wood-style flooring, quartz countertops, under-mount

sinks, vintage-inspired black appliances, and full-size washers and

dryers. Crescent Highland’s top-of-the-line amenities include a

resort-style pool and spa with a poolside kitchen and lounge, outdoor

grills, and a two-story fitness center, as well as ground-floor retail

including a craft beer restaurant.

As the nation’s largest apartment operator with 490,000 units under

management, Greystar currently owns approximately 970 units in the

Phoenix area and manages 24,560 more. Greystar will continue to leverage

its local market expertise and deep industry relationships to identify

attractive investments and management opportunities throughout the

Phoenix area.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated multifamily real estate company

offering expertise in investment management, development, and property

management of rental housing properties globally. Headquartered in

Charleston, South Carolina, with offices throughout the United States,

UK and Continental Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific, Greystar

operates in over 180 markets globally and is the largest operator of

apartments in the United States, managing over 491,000 conventional

units/beds. Greystar also has a robust institutional investment

management platform dedicated to managing capital on behalf of a global

network of institutional investors, with more than $31.8 billion in

gross assets under management including $11.9 billion of developments

underway — $9.3 billion in the US and $2.5 billion internationally.

Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 with the intent to become a

provider of world-class service in the rental housing real estate

business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

Contacts

Media:

Liza Kunkel

Greystar Public Affairs

Liza.Kunkel@Greystar.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles