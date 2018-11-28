PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC (“Greystar”), a global leader in the
investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing
properties, today announced the acquisition of the 349-unit Crescent
Highland on behalf of its real estate funds. The asset, located at 4626
N. 16th Street in the Camelback Corridor, represents an
opportunity for Greystar to acquire a best-in-class, highly amenitized
property in a sought-after urban neighborhood favored by young
professionals.
“The acquisition of Crescent Highland complements Greystar’s strategy of
acquiring high-quality assets in rapidly growing markets like the
Camelback Corridor,” said Kevin Kaberna, Executive Director and leader
of Greystar’s U.S. Investment platform. “We were able to purchase a
brand new product below true replacement cost, and we believe our plan
to leverage Greystar’s operational efficiencies will allow us to
maximize the property’s potential and capitalize on the neighborhood’s
enduring popularity.”
Completed in 2017, Crescent Highland is well positioned in the Camelback
Corridor, which boasts one of the area’s most vibrant dining and
entertainment scenes in Midtown/Uptown Phoenix as well as proximity to
three major employment hubs representing approximately 192,000 jobs. The
property has direct access to State Route 51 and is walking distance
from over 30 restaurants and popular grocery stores.
Residences feature nine-foot ceilings with high-end interior finishes,
including vinyl wood-style flooring, quartz countertops, under-mount
sinks, vintage-inspired black appliances, and full-size washers and
dryers. Crescent Highland’s top-of-the-line amenities include a
resort-style pool and spa with a poolside kitchen and lounge, outdoor
grills, and a two-story fitness center, as well as ground-floor retail
including a craft beer restaurant.
As the nation’s largest apartment operator with 490,000 units under
management, Greystar currently owns approximately 970 units in the
Phoenix area and manages 24,560 more. Greystar will continue to leverage
its local market expertise and deep industry relationships to identify
attractive investments and management opportunities throughout the
Phoenix area.
About Greystar
Greystar is a leading, fully integrated multifamily real estate company
offering expertise in investment management, development, and property
management of rental housing properties globally. Headquartered in
Charleston, South Carolina, with offices throughout the United States,
UK and Continental Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific, Greystar
operates in over 180 markets globally and is the largest operator of
apartments in the United States, managing over 491,000 conventional
units/beds. Greystar also has a robust institutional investment
management platform dedicated to managing capital on behalf of a global
network of institutional investors, with more than $31.8 billion in
gross assets under management including $11.9 billion of developments
underway — $9.3 billion in the US and $2.5 billion internationally.
Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 with the intent to become a
provider of world-class service in the rental housing real estate
business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.
