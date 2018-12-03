PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC (“Greystar”), a global leader in the
investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing
properties, today announced the acquisition of the three-property,
845-unit Acacia portfolio on behalf of its real estate funds. The
portfolio – which is concentrated in Phoenix’s affluent East Valley and
comprises Chandler Court and River Ranch in Chandler, Arizona, and Vista
Montana in Gilbert, Arizona – represents an opportunity for Greystar to
acquire high-quality assets in rapidly growing, low-supply submarkets.
The Phoenix metropolitan area is experiencing explosive growth, expected
to lead the nation in employment by adding over 60,000 new jobs this
year. The market benefits from a diversified employment base, having
added roughly 150,000 jobs in finance, technology and health care since
the previous cycle’s peak. A vast majority of these jobs are being added
directly in the Chandler and Gilbert submarkets. Continued population
growth resulting from the area’s booming economy and job market is
expected to continue to drive demand for housing and increasing rents.
“Phoenix continues to screen as a top performing market across the
country in terms of fundamentals, and rising construction costs have made
it difficult to add new supply in these highly desirable Chandler and
Gilbert submarkets,” said Kevin Kaberna, Executive Director and leader
of Greystar’s U.S. Investment platform. “We expect that our proven
value-add strategy combined with robust job growth and limited supply
will drive tremendous value.”
Originally built in the late 1980s, the Acacia portfolio largely
features original interiors. Greystar’s value-add strategy will focus on
extensive renovations to units, including hard-surface countertops,
stainless steel appliances, new cabinet doors, and upgraded lighting,
plumbing and hardware packages. The company also plans to upgrade the
portfolio’s common areas and amenities, which include fitness centers,
clubhouses, business centers, community gardens, and pools and spa areas.
As the nation’s largest apartment operator with 490,000 units under
management, Greystar currently owns approximately 970 units in the
Phoenix area and manages 24,560 more. Greystar will continue to leverage
its local market expertise and deep industry relationships to identify
attractive investments and management opportunities throughout the
Phoenix area.
About Greystar
Greystar is a leading, fully integrated multifamily real estate company
offering expertise in investment management, development, and property
management of rental housing properties globally. Headquartered in
Charleston, South Carolina, with offices throughout the United States,
UK and Continental Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific, Greystar
operates in over 180 markets globally and is the largest operator of
apartments in the United States, managing over 491,000 conventional
units/beds. Greystar also has a robust institutional investment
management platform dedicated to managing capital on behalf of a global
network of institutional investors, with more than $31.8 billion in
gross assets under management including $11.9 billion of developments
underway — $9.3 billion in the US and $2.5 billion internationally.
Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 with the intent to become a
provider of world-class service in the rental housing real estate
business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.
