Griffin Capital Closes on 11th Land Acquisition in Qualified Opportunity Zones

Eric Kaplan, President of Griffin Capital Private Equity stated, “We could not be more excited about partnering with a firm the quality of Opus; they are truly a leader in cutting edge development. This new community will provide much needed housing to this burgeoning market. Mesa is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, with a population that exceeds other gateway cities including Atlanta, Georgia, and Miami, Florida. Our property will be located in the heart of the Main Street Corridor, which is experiencing a revitalization fueled by new commercial and civic developments. Included in these developments is Arizona State University at Mesa City Center. The campus, located one block from our site, will house a new center for media arts, gaming and film production, and is expected to serve approximately 800 students.”